Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Spring Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center 222 Circle Way St, Lake Jackson. Live music, dancing, and food trucks. Bring own refreshments. This week: Checkered Past. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-415-2603 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: Noon to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes and food trucks. To register, contact Ernest Lawson at elawson@bcfa.org or 979-849-6416.
“Art”: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dow Arena Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Three longtime friends square off over one’s purchase of an expensive canvas, comically using it as an excuse to batter one another’s life failures. Tony Award-winning play contains profanity and is not recommended for children. Adults $22 and students $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post, Corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459. $15 a plate. Call-in orders for delivery need to be placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Free Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Call 979-265-3590.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: The Texas Eagles. Music, food and more. Call 979-848-5600.
Mix 96.5 Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Suite 1022, Lake Jackson. Contact Karen Juback at 979-297-8001 or kjuback@centennialrec.com.
Saturday
Clute Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at Clute Parks and Recreation Department, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Call 979-265-8392.
Doggie Day and Cats Too Vaccine Clinic: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SFA STEM Academy, 7351 S.F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Free DAPP and FVRCP, $15 rabies and microchips, and $25 spay and neuter for Jones Creek residents. Call 979-665-2328 or 979-233-2700.
Shred Day: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Rec Center, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Limit 5 large boxes per vehicle. Also collecting eyeglasses, cellphones and string lights. Sponsored by Texas Gulf Bank. Visit facebook.com/LakeJacksonParks andRecreation.
Paul Shaffer with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive Lake Jackson. For tickets, call 979-230-3156 or visit braz-internet.choicecrm.net.
NAMI Gulf Coast Fish Fry Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 100 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. $15 plate. Raffle, silent and live auction. Call 281-585-3100 or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes and food trucks. To register, contact Ernest Lawson at elawson@bcfa.org or 979-849-6416.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $19 in advance, $22 at door. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
Richwood VFD Open House and Crawfish Fundraiser: Noon at the fire station, 218 Halbert St., Richwood. Call 979-265-8113.
What’s Really In The Water: 10 a.m. to noon at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Holiday Shores Subdivision. Discussing results of recent water testing by Friends of the River San Bernard. Visit sanberardriver.com or call Linda Wright 979-264-3052.
Boy and Cub Scouts Free Pancake Social: 2 to 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Seventh St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 713-325-8149.
Coffee With Cops: 8 to 10 a.m. at Manvel City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave. Discuss community issues and learn efforts to improve neighborhoods. Presented by Manvel Events Committee. Contact Brooke Cyphers at 832-603-4236 or brooke.cyphers@cityofmanel.com.
First Capitol Pool Swim Lesson Registration: 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall Council Chambers Room, 512 E. Brazos Ave., Wwest Columbia. Call 979-345-2266 or 979-345-3123.
“Apollo: The Next Giant Leap”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon via Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about birds migration through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Sunday
Bingo: Noon at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Public welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Quilting Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon May 23 Monday at Brazoria County AgriLife Extension office, 21017 CR 171 Angleton. $5 supply fee. Call 979-964-1558 or email shana.kutac@ag.tamu.edu.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, 1001 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call Christina Takami 979-299-0331 or email CTakami@tdecu.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.