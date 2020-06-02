FREEPORT — The global economy might have hit a bump, but Port Freeport’s plans for expansion and growth aren’t missing a beat.
The Port Commission hosted its annual strategic workshop last week to discuss how to move forward during the past few months’ global decline in economic activity, Port Freeport spokeswoman Lauren McCormick said.
“Most agenda items were unanimously approved in order to support moving forward with projects,” McCormick said.
Port Freeport’s workshops are an essential planning tool for the commission and senior management to ensure they are aligned in efforts to advance the port’s strategic initiatives, Executive Director and CEO Phyllis Saathoff said via email.
“Vessel arrivals in the Freeport Harbor Channel have increased 20 percent over the last three years, and that trend is expected to continue as the economy pulls through this downturn,” she said.
“Constructing the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project and expanding the port’s terminal facilities will support this growth and the larger vessels in service today, creating more jobs, economic activity and a positive impact for the entire region.”
A drainage easement to the Velasco Drainage District and the release of prior easement projects was unanimously approved.
The district and port plan to continue working hand-in-hand, as they have for many years, Board Chairman Shane Pirtle said.
“That’s been something that’s been needing to have done for a long time, we’ve worked with the Velasco Drainage District regularly for a long time,” he said. “We’ll be closing old projects and moving on to what we need now.”
The port’s cash flow forecast and debt capacity mostly look promising, Pirtle said, even with the dark clouds emerging in the global economic and trade outlook and forecast.
“I think that the staff did a great job getting the information together and presenting it to us, showing that we can grow as planned,” Pirtle said. “In light of the world economic crisis, we definitely have to keep an eye on it, in light of how unpredictable our world is, but again, staff did a great job getting that information to us.”
The port unanimously approved a terminal use agreement with Cemex, a multinational building materials company headquartered near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates with existing facilities in Galveston, La Porte and elsewhere in Southeast Texas.
“It’s just another great growth opportunity for Port Freeport,” Pirtle said. “And jobs in the area.”
Funding for the Brazoria-Fort Bend Rail District has been eliminated, Pirtle said.
“In an unfortunate turn of events, the rail district is not going to be bankable,” Pirtle said. “Now we need to get that closed out of the books so we can quit dealing with it for a while.”
Port Freeport, Brazoria County and Fort Bend County will get the money back they have invested in the project, he said.
“Once ACR is paid, and the grant money comes back from TxDot, then the rail district project can be closed out,” Pirtle said. “Then everyone will get their investment back.”
