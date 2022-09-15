FREEPORT — The Freeport Historical Museum strives to transport visitors back to the days of the Texas Republic in its new in-depth room dedicated to Texas Navy Day.
The museum will commemorate the event Friday to celebrate a piece of Texas’ military history by debuting its Navy exhibit with the aid of various speakers.
“Texas Navy Day commemorates the history of the Texas Navy, the forces that guarded the Texas coast before and during the Republic of Texas period,” Museum coordinator Wade Dillon said. “Texas Navy Day celebrations will kick off the grand opening of our new Texas Navy room. It will be like stepping out onto the deck of the San Felipe as the Correo de Mexico opened fire. There are interactive activities for kids, reading panels for adults and we’re also going to be showing a 20-minute documentary.”
The new exhibit has been in the works for some time to provide the public a true immersive experience on the San Felipe, Dillon said.
“This is the newest addition to our museum. It’s been about a year in the making, a little bit more than that, and it’s phenomenal,” Dillon said. “You’ll hear the ocean, you’ll hear the waves, you’ll hear the fighting when you enter the room, there’s a soundscape.”
The museum has also brought in lecturers from around the area to talk about various topics within the Texas Navy, touching on different pieces of history.
“Our Texas Navy Day event will be followed with a series of lectures by Jamison Moore who will talk about the San Felipe incident. Doctor Bruce Winders, the former curator of the Alamo will talk about how the Texas Navy saved Samuel Colt of the Colt revolver,” Dillon said. “Andy Hall will talk about Marines of the Texian Republic. Then Justin Parkoff the director of the Texas Maritime Museum, will talk about the Zavala project. So just various topics pertaining to the Texas Navy.”
Among the lecturers is Andrew Hall, a frequent speaker for the museum. He will talk about the Texian Marines in the early Texas Republic.
“My presentation is to give people at least a sense of what the Texas Marine Corps was. I want people to go away from the presentation, go away from Texas Navy Day hopefully learning something new,” Hall said. “I think the museum there in Freeport has just done an absolutely fantastic job. I’ve worked with them for a few years, off and on. They put a tremendous amount of energy and thought into what they’re doing there. I’m very happy to be a part of it and we’ve got a great bunch of speakers who are lined up.”
The Freeport Museum is in position to portray quite a bit of Texas history when it comes to the early years of the republic, Hall said.
“Freeport’s sort of the epicenter of early settlement of Texas by folks coming in from the United States. I’m a great believer in local history museums and that every History Museum that does something on the Texas Navy,” Hall said. “I like the idea that they will each tell a little bit different story that’s directly relevant to their location. That’s one of the things that I’m really happy about with the Freeport Museum, is that they’re focusing on the things that happened very early on, even before Texas declared its independence.”
The new exhibit is a part of the museum’s effort to continually build the exhibits and upgrade the museum for visitors and it will likely not be the last, Dillon said.
“We’re excited to have this event because it’s the first time we’ve been able to have this event since 2019. I think the opening of the Texas Navy room will be a good visual for visitors to see the direction that the museum is going in all of our restructuring efforts,” Dillon said. “We’re restructuring the museum into a historical narrative timeline which includes new bilingual interpretive panels or reading panels, plus a new museum quality display case. That’s going to cover, history of this area from the turn of the century to modern day. “
Texas Navy Day takes place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E Park Ave. Those attending are requested to RSVP by contacting the museum. Space is limited. General admission is required. Tickets are $3 for children, military, and seniors and $5 for adults.
The Freeport Historical Museum would like to recognize the sponsors of the Texas Navy room, Humanities Texas, Museum Arts, Patrick A. Flynn, Andy Hall, and Peter McGinty.
