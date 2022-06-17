Local organizations sponsor Juneteenth events in the area to celebrate one of the newest declared national holidays, this one celebrating the history of the formerly enslaved in the United States.
Juneteenth marks the date when Union forces arriving in Galveston on June 19, 1865, two months after the Confederacy’s surrender in Appomattox Court House, Virginia, informed Texas slaves the Emancipation Proclamation issued in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln had set them free. Local commemorations this year are happening a day early to avoid conflicting with another holiday.
A state holiday since 1980, it became a national holiday starting June 19, 2021.
“It’s on June 19th every year, but since it’s Father’s Day on Sunday, we decided to celebrate Saturday,” said Ada Pierre, committee coordinator for the Angleton Juneteenth event.
An annual highlight is the Juneteenth Committee’s presentation of scholarships to Brazoria County high school graduates, with seven awards of $500 each being awarded this year. Bingo, games for the kids, music, a parade and free food also are part of the event, which is sponsored by nine area clubs.
“We started over 35 years ago,” Pierre said. “We met and everyone who wanted to participate paid a fee to get organized. It’s got bigger and better.”
Activities will be from noon to 7 p.m. at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road in Angleton. Call Pierre at 832-921-1744 or Charles Johnson at 979-233-4785 for information.
For those who don’t know the significance of the day, the event coordinators want attendees to leave knowing more.
The Juneteenth proclamation will be read aloud after the parade between 12:30 and 1 p.m.
The Mims Juneteenth Celebration will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mims Community Center, 4783 FM 521 in Brazoria. The unincorporated Mims Community has its own important place in local history, created by freed people on the site of the former Fannin-Mims Plantation.
Guests can buy barbeque dinners for $15 each. Activities include bingo, giant games, cornhole, African bead craft, music, a history program, a blood drive and the opportunity to register to vote. Email mimsjcc@gmail.com, or call 832-617-1542 or 832-277-3042 for information.
“I hope the community gains a sense of fellowship and celebration, from what we’ve come through and gain a little bit of history,” said Thomasine Coleman, chairperson of the event. “I hope the community gets a sense of togetherness and celebration of who we are as a community because Juneteenth is not only Black history, it is American history.”
That history is an important part of the Juneteenth event, she said.
“It’s going to teach them some little-known facts that they didn’t know about Juneteenth,” Coleman said. “It’s going to teach them the history of the progress from African Americans being brought here as slaves, their perseverance and persistence to become free. And then, after that, what we should teach our children for the future that we should never forget our history. It’s ingrained in us, is a part of us and it should be celebrated.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.