WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD has proposed a balanced budget of roughly $33 million while reducing the tax rate and calling a bond election for high school improvements.
The board adopted a tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of taxable value during its meeting Tuesday night compared to last year’s $1.08 per $100 of taxable value.
“Our tax rate on the maintenance and operations side did drop, and our overall tax rate did go down,” Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “On the interest and sinking side, we did the defeasance, meaning we’re leaving the I&S side the same. It’s going to raise a little bit more money, but we’re going to turn around and put that money back down on our debt.”
About $400,000 from the interest portion of the tax rate will go to pay down existing debt, Galloway said. That portion of the tax rate, which is about 20.03 cents, will remain the same while the maintenance and operations share will dip from 87.20 cents this year to 85.46 cents, he said.
“Going into last year, we cut some positions to make everything work,” Galloway said. “Teaching positions went down with the loss of enrollment, so we had been on a negative turn, but things are good this year.”
This district added about 60 students from the end of school last year and expects to have more than 3,000 students by next week, Galloway said.
“Our enrollment is up, and things are looking positive,” he said. “We did a conservative budget based on a student attendance number. Right now, it looks like we’ll have more students attending than we budgeted, which means we’ll be in the positive budget number.”
In other business, the board called for a bond election in November for $79 million of updates to be used at Columbia High School, Galloway said.
“This bond will affect about 80 percent of Columbia High School with new instructional spaces, and if it passes, it’s going to be a great thing,” he said.
New construction of a 145,000 square foot, two-story instructional building will include 34 classrooms, an area for special education that includes a life skills room, four quiet rooms, storage, kitchen/laundry and an ADA-compliant restroom.
The new building would include a dance room and classroom, career and technical education for health science, culinary, floral design, agriculture and business/computer labs, and a library and media center.
Other aspects will include a competition gym with locker rooms, weight rooms and a training room along with a tennis court, improved security, student parking, and three electrical and technology maintenance rooms.
This will all be proposed in the election as one item, Galloway said.
In preparation for the bond, he said, there had been a series of community meetings since March to give tours of existing facilities and informing those who attended what the district will be proposing.
“We’ve been giving individualized tours for people to be able to walk the facility to see why we’re asking for an upgrade,” he said.
A combination of faculty, residents, parents of students, alumni and other community members provided feedback about the proposal.
“It’s time,” community member Sara Henry said. “If you’ve walked through the school, you can see not a lot of it has been updated in years. This would allow the school to expand the career and technology education programs. It would greatly improve school safety, increase the number of classrooms for growth and update facility conducive to running all of the technology we need to run at the school.”
Henry also mentioned the need to provide more for special education students, she said.
“We have children with special education needs, and that area of the school really needs to be updated and conformed to those children’s needs as well,” Henry said.
Other tours will be conducted in the future for people to make informed decisions if this bond is something they would support, Henry said.
After a 1998 bond brought improvements visible from Highway 35 and Highway 36, no major improvements have been undertaken at the high school, the core of which is 1960s construction, Galloway said during a March workshop. Voters rejected a proposed bond in 2006 that would have renovated the auxiliary gym and the fine arts auditorium and built new athletics facilities at the high school and made improvements at other campuses; a second try a year later with a smaller price tag likewise went down.
