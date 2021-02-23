The ripple from last week’s storm that took down electric systems and busted water pipes across Brazoria County continues into this week, as several cities wait on testing to lift boil water notices for residents and businesses.
“The city of Sweeny is still operating under a boil water notice but our system is functioning and stable, maintaining pressures in distribution at roughly 50 psi,” said Reese C. Cook, Sweeny city manager. “We have started collecting and sending in our samples for analysis and hope to rescind our boil water notice by the end of the week.”
At one point after the Feb. 15 storm, every city served by the Brazosport Water Authority had issued boil water notices. When the power went out, pressure dropped, providing conditions in which bacteria could form. Notices in Clute, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Oyster Creek and Angleton all have since been lifted. Alvin, Manvel and Danbury, which are not part of the authority, reported no issues and never issued boil notices.
In Richwood, City Manager Eric Foerster said the city’s boil water notice could be lifted as soon as today.
“We sent samples to the lab this morning and should have our results back tomorrow by noon,” he said Monday. “We believe it will be fine. Our pumps are working fine and our water pressures are good.”
Foerster said water pressure did drop in one pump Monday night and that pump had to be operated manually; the city is waiting on a part to fix it.
In Surfside Beach, Mayor Gregg Bisso said the city hopes to have its test results approved and the boil water notice lifted by Wednesday.
“Our crews have been working since the electricity went out,” he said. “We even had a private company come in to repair a couple of our wells. We’re working to get everything back on as fast as we can.”
In the meantime, the city is offering bottled water to residents from 9 to 4 p.m. daily at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive, until the notice is lifted, he said.
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart expects the city’s notice to be lifted sometime Wednesday, he said.
“We sent our samples off today,” Shugart said. “My understanding is, they have to sit for 24 hours and you have to have two good samples.”
The city’s tanks are full and pressure is good for whenever the notice is lifted, he said.
“You can wash clothes with it and take a bath, you just can’t drink or cook with it,” he said.
Residents of the Chocktaw subdivision on Bow and Arrow streets in Jones Creek also need to continue boiling water, Marshal William Tidwell said. Samples were sent off Monday, and if they come back clear, the order could be lifted today, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.