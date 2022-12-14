Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Oyster Creek Public Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discuss water quality issues affecting communities in the Oyster Creek watershed. Call 832-681-2579.
A Rock N Roll Christmas Show: 6 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Featuring Shake, Rattle and Roll. $15 per person plus a toy for Blue Santa; refreshments served. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Association of Retired Teachers Cookie Social: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza Room, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. All members and prospective members welcome. Call 979-236-5544.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Yoga in The Great Hall: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Join Professor Rau for a Harry Potter-themed yoga class for all ages; space is limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Kids Wacky Art Salt Painting: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St., Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Thursday
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Sunday at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker: History professor Theresa Jach. Free admission; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Santa’s Magical Show: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Nationally known magician Robert Berry with magical illusions and comedy. Free and open to public. Call 979-415-2600.
Christmas Open House: 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Food and fellowship, plus meet new Senior Pastor Brian Van Doren. Public welcome. Call 979-849-7220.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring old-school Christmas cartoons. Call 979-297-1570.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport ISD Christmas Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Brazoswood CTE Center, 300 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Wreaths, popcorn, spirit wear, metal ornaments, Furbaby pictures with Santa and poinsettias. Email Amy Pope at amy.pope@brazosportisd.net.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett” by Annie Lyons. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Self Sufficiency Group Meeting: 6 p.m at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult Craft DIY Journals: 5:30 at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
Cookies & Cocoa With Santa: 6 to 8 p.m. at Manvel City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave., Manvel. Take photos at lighted tree, indulge in favorite holiday treats and hand deliver Christmas wish list to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Call Brooke Cyphers at 832-603-4236.
Destiny Express: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Take a ride on the Destiny Express with live musical production. Free train rides, s’mores, and hot chocolate. Call 979-265-3590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Wild Peach Market: 5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Creating and Reaching Goals In Life And Money: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Free. Monica Flores will present tips on improving well being financially and personally. Call 800-510-3111.
Jingle and Mingle: 11:45 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring a $5 wrapped or in a bag for the gift exchange. Call 979-297-2013.
Santa Storytime and Visit: 2 to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
