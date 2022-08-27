During the more than two decades Wild Peach resident Alan Heuston has explored the wonders of Flower Garden Banks, he has seen its transformation for the better since it became part of the National Marine Sanctuary, he said.
“I started diving at Flower Gardens in 1994 and have dove out there for about 23 years. I’ve had many different experiences,” Heuston said. “I have seen an improvement because, the thing is, we can tell when a ship comes through and drags the anchor and how much damage it can do and how badly it can scar the coral reef. We try to educate the divers that go out there on proper diving procedures against bumping into the corals.”
Flower Gardens Banks, which is 100 nautical miles offshore of Galveston and the northernmost coral reef in the Gulf of Mexico, has been part of the sanctuary for 30 years. Heuston has enjoyed 28 of those years, savoring the exotic marine life spawn and transformation right before his eyes.
One activity Heuston enjoys doing at Flower Garden is seeing the coral spawn, which happens the eighth night after a full moon in August, he said.
“You go down on the night dive, and about 9:15 at night, it starts happening. The female species releases packets into the water, and the male species looks like it’s smoking,” Heuston said.
The shallowest depth is probably about 65 feet, and most of the diving is around 80 to 100 feet, which is the depth limit for diving, Heuston said.
“There is a wild diver culture of marine life out there, and the underwater world is still one of the last frontiers that are still being explored extensively,” he said. “I have over 1,000 dives, including all over the world (such as the Cayman Islands and Mexico). There are so many beautiful places, and the Flower Garden is just as beautiful as most of those places.”
They’re still finding a lot of new species of fish and marine life out there, so it’s important to protect areas, Heuston said.
“It’s an awesome milestone,” he said. “I know as time goes on, they continue trying to add new bands to the marine sanctuary that need the protection. I’d go back in a heartbeat, but I’ve slowed down a little bit.”
GOLDEN YEAR
Flower Garden became a sanctuary in 1992, 20 years after the creation of the National Marine Sanctuary program. Each national marine sanctuary and marine national monument within the system has a unique history and purpose, said Vernon Smith, national media coordinator for NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.
These special places all across the United States were put in place to protect important natural, cultural and historic resources, Smith said.
“Locally, the Flower Garden Banks provide an amazing opportunity for researchers and scuba divers to see an incredible diversity of fish and invertebrates,” Sea Center Texas Hatchery Biologist Jennifer Butler said. “These sanctuaries also have structures that support life and life cycles, and provide refuge.”
The first National Marine Sanctuary was a single Civil War shipwreck but now encompasses a national network of 15 sites and two marine national monuments. All told, more than 600,000 square miles of ocean and Great Lakes waters are protected by the program, Smith said.
“Through the sanctuary nomination process, local communities have proposed new sites for possible sanctuary designation,” Smith said “The National Marine Sanctuary system comprises places where people can find common ground to challenges facing the ocean today and has changed how people and organizations think and behave about our ocean.”
Oct. 23 officially marks the 50 years of the conservation program created in 1972 by Congress after the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill in California, Smith said. Only three years later, the shipwrecked Civil War ironclad USS Monitor became the first national marine sanctuary.
In addition to protecting natural resources, national marine sanctuaries protect cultural resources such as shipwrecks and heritage artifacts and locations,” he said. Overall, there are 1,211 known shipwrecks protected throughout the sanctuary system, Smith said.
“The National Marine Sanctuary System is vital to the health of our marine bodies of water and fisheries. Sanctuaries protect unique and vulnerable marine ecosystems,” Butler said.
They were all chosen because of some unique feature or function, so there is a special reason for everything preserved in sanctuaries, she said.
“Over the years, NOAA has mapped, surveyed, monitored, and evaluated changes in the health of resources within these underwater parks and used this information to make smarter management decisions,” said John Armor, director of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. “This approach has made us a global leader in conserving natural and cultural underwater resources.”
SCIENTIFIC COMPONENT
The National Marine Sanctuaries monitor areas now preserved and monitored to understand natural and historical resources and how they are changing, such as ecosystem conditions, Smith said.
“Marine sanctuaries are located across the country, and thus they offer the opportunity to monitor, observe and investigate the ocean on a local, regional and national scale,” Smith said. “Many marine organisms, including marine mammals, turtles, fish and invertebrates, rely on sound and hearing for their survival. Sound can be generally perceived over greater distances than sight or smell underwater. Sound is the primary way many marine species gather and understand information from other organisms and their environment in the ocean.”
The administration protects sanctuaries such as lush seagrass beds to slow-growing, deep-sea corals, he said.
“The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries conducts, sponsors and facilitates research that is fundamental to understanding the nature and uses of natural and cultural resources in marine sanctuaries,” Smith said. “Sanctuaries serve as places where the impacts of ocean acidification and climate change can be studied over time.”
Monitoring provided approaches to restoring and managing marine ecosystems in the face of climate change and other threats, Smith said.
“A healthy ocean is also the basis for recreation, tourism, and commercial activities that drive coastal economies,” Smith said. “The success of many businesses — from restaurants and hotels to aquariums and kayak operators — and thousands of jobs directly depend on thriving national marine sanctuaries. Across the National Marine Sanctuary System, diverse activities like commercial fishing, research, education, recreation, and tourism help support local, coastal, and ocean-dependent economies.
“We have made a positive impact in our half-century of stewardship, and we’ll take some time to share and celebrate our achievements. We are committed to working to make our sanctuaries more welcoming and accessible to all. More importantly, we will look to the future and put ourselves on the right path to meet the challenges we face now, and those we know are coming, and being as ready as we can be for those we can’t yet see.”
