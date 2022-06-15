ANGLETON — The Parks and Recreation Department has been busy, with improvements on the way for existing parks and the new Lakeside Park being readied for a fall debut.
“There’s a lot of moving parts that are coming in and a lot of different projects that we have going on,” Assistant Parks Director Jason O’Mara said.
“The biggest one as far as new parks is our Lakeside Park. That one is going to be slated to open in October, so we’re moving on that pretty quick here as they try to finish up some of the stuff currently under construction.”
The department is looking for a balance between amenities and a pleasant natural state for the new park.
“It is on a large retention pond, or retention lake, as you will, so they’re building walking trails around that,” O’Mara said.
Other planned improvements include a fishing pier, a covered pavilion overlooking the water, a playground and the all-important green space people anticipate when they visit a park.
“Another one will be a kayak launch,” O’Mara said. “We have already explored looking to Texas Parks and Wildlife to see what kind of programs we can partner on.”
As for the existing parks, big things have been brewing.
“We just did some ribbon-cuttings on those ones to where we’ve reinstalled some new playgrounds in there and additional other features to them,” O’Mara said.
Bates and Dickey Park is seeing work done, with improvements including a new sand volleyball court and an update to Bates Pavilion. Dickey tee pads, tee signs, bench installations and field lights have been on the docket, as well.
“The ribbon-cutting was just for some new playgrounds that were there,” O’Mara said. “Bates was one that we redid the pavilion so it’s covered basketball courts. We’re doing some upgrades and improvements there to really kind of revitalize that.”
Freedom Park, meanwhile, is undergoing some big changes, as the department hopes to expand it significantly.
“It’s got things coming down the line, but not yet,” O’Mara said.
While in the preliminary phases, department leaders believe there is an opportunity for some adjacent land to be used, which could house nature trails, as an example. Already home to most of Angleton’s baseball and softball fields, they see it as a chance to add to the offerings of the park.
“If you look at the conceptual master plans for that one, it kind of gives a rough idea of some of the opportunities that are available given the land space,” O’Mara said. “But it already shows you where, if you look near the school on that side, you’ll already see the fields that we have, playgrounds, open green space and trails, but the additional is across and that’s going to be more of the nature around one of the retention ponds.”
He stresses that’s down the road and a number of factors will need to fall in place before it happens.
