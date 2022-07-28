Barbecue pit seen as possible fire cause
Investigators have traced a Clute house fire to a barbecue pit as the possible cause.
Three departments responded about 4:24 p.m. Saturday to the reported fire at a home in the 100 block of Woodcrest Street, County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“The fire was on the porch area and a barbeque pit located on the porch caught fire and spread and contributed to the propane that had vented off,” Vela said.
The investigation and cause were listed as undetermined, Vela said.
“It was significant and created damage, and that’s why it looked more intense to residents watching,” Vela said. “Most of the damage was to the porch area and extended into the house through openings on the side of the home and the attic.”
The outside shell of the home was intact but inside, the majority of the damage was due to smoke, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
Public comment open for windstorm rates
The second in a series of Texas Windstorm Insurance Association meetings is coming up Tuesday as the group decides on rates for the upcoming year.
Windstorm insurance is required to get a mortgage in many counties along the Texas Gulf Coast, including Brazoria County. TWIA is a government entity considered the insurer of last resort, writing policies for homeowners who can’t get them through private insurers.
At the Hurricane Preparedness Expo on July 16 in Lake Jackson, state Rep. Mayes Middleton recommended residents contact the group if they have concerns about the cost of insurance going up.
The TWIA Board of Directors will take public comment at its meeting, which will be at 9 a.m. at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston. Residents who cannot attend in person can join via Zoom through a link at TWIA.org.
Jones Creek still unsure about private road work
Jones Creek Village Council has yet to make a decision on what to do about work done on a private road — Arrington Lane — paid for with Community Development Block Grant money.
Council members believed Arrington Lane was a public road when it approved the project, only to learn later it was not. Because grant rules prohibit using the money for private roads, Brazoria County sent council a $8,000 bill for time and materials.
Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty said council members still are looking into their options, including asking Sabrina Arrington Brimage, who owns the road, to donate it to the village.
“Because it was a private road and not covered by the grant, there are a few things we need to look into before making a final decision on how we’re going to handle it,” she said. “We need all of our facts in front of us before we can make a final decision. This has been a learning experience for us.”
