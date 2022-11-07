ANGLETON
Public hearings on docket
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church's request to build a facility housing funerary urns will be the topic of multiple public hearings Tuesday during Angleton City Council's meeting.
Hearings will cover a proposed specific-use permit for a columbarium wall in the Central Business Zoning District on Chenango Street, where the church stands. A related hearing will take place on whether to mend the city’s regulations to include columbarium walls in its definitions of cemeteries or mausoleums.
Columbarium walls are public structures in which cremated remains are stored.
Other items on council's agenda are preliminary platting of section two of the Ashland subdivision, the potential development of Stasny Ranch as a mixed-use development and recommending sidewalk projects to be paid with federal COVID recovery money. Personnel matters will be discussed in closed session.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Positions hiring on agenda
Two county departments seeking to fill multiple vacancies each are asking county leaders for permission to post the openings amid a hiring free.
The county’s human resources department will address Brazoria County Commissioners Court for authorization to post and fill four vacancies in the Road and Bridge Service Centers and five in the tax office. It is expected the hirings would not take effect until Jan. 1.
There will also be discussion regarding the awarding of design services for the Brazoria County Boat Ramp Renovation on FM 2918.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Courthouse in Angleton, 111 E. Locust St.
BRAZORIA
Cost of projects to be discussed
With progress being made on infrastructure projects, the bills for the work are coming due.
The city of Brazoria has multiple city projects and plans on continuing paying in phases toward the companies working on it.
City Council is expected to approve payments of $60,660 to CFG Industries for the elevated storage tank rehab project; $26,498 to Goolsby Water Well Service for the water well at 1700 Windsor Road; and $606,915 to Matula and Matula for the trunk line sewer project. All are partial payments toward the whole contracted amounts.
A closed session for personnel and consultation with the city attorney also is on the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall, 201 South Main Street.
FREEPORT
Special election to be up for discussion
In the first regular City Council meeting since the resignation of Ward D Councilman Troy Brimage, the council will discuss calling a special election to fill the remainder of his term.
The councilman and former mayor resigned his seat amid an investigation into his real estate dealings and demand for payments to the city in excess of $200,000. Brimage said he had fulfilled his legal responsibilities outlined in agreements with the city.
In other business, Fire Chief Chris Motley will make a presentation on ambulance billing and Catherine Ezell will give an investment report for the fourth quarter of 2022. There will also be discussion toward amending sign regulations in the city to except certain off-premise signs as prohibited. A broader “overhaul” of the city’s sign regulations is also listed.
The sale of a parcel of land in the 100 block of North Avenue B will be presented to the mayor for a signature of the deed.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the Police Department Municipal Court Room, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Rabbit ordinance to get reading
A revised ordinance that would allow residents to raise a limited number of rabbits will have its first reading Monday night before Lake Jackson City Council.
The request to loosen city restrictions on raising small livestock followed an equally boisterous discussion earlier this year over whether to allow resident to raise chickens. While the chicken question centered on people's desire to be self-sustaining, the rabbit issue has been couched as a way for more children to become involved in activities such as FFA and 4-H.
City Council also will consider a request from Gus Oros related to developing an infill of an over 4-acre tract cap of Chestnut Street at North Dixie Drive between Palm Lane and Center Way, a potential closing of Huisache Street from November to April for construction and a potential parade to be held for the Brazoswood water polo teams on Nov. 13.
Proposed purchases of a new ambulance chassis, two police patrol vehicles and an air tank refilling station also are up for consideration, as is the recommendation that bids for the new animal intake facility be rejected.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lake Jackson City Hall, 25, Oak Drive.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Tax rate election
A petition from Surfside Beach property owners calling for an election on the village's approved tax rate will be taken up by City Council during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
The meeting moved from its regular scheduled because voting will be taking place inside council chambers Tuesday.
After property tax valuations had been increased by the county approximately 40 percent, the city voted to leave rates where they were at 33.46 cents per $100 of appraised, citing needs for the new EMS department and improvements to the water system. That is almost a dime more than than the voter-approval rate of 23.92 cents, allowing it to be challenged at the ballot box.
In other business, the city will once again address side-by-side vehicles and whether to restrict them from the beach. There will also be a discussion regarding a rezoning of Spring Branch Wildlife Preserve land on Thunder Road from residential to light commercial, possible action regarding sewer costs and right-of-way rental charges and police department training.
SWEENY
Reinvestment zone on agenda
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will be looking at approving a reinvestment zone for Phillips 66 that would allow it to receive tax breaks on its a new fractionator project.
In other business, trustees will discuss in closed session whether to terminate the contract of a probationary employee. Discussion regarding the hiring of personnel will also be pursued.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building Boardroom.
