WEST COLUMBIA — City Council plans to lop a chunk off its tax rate for the next fiscal year, but it is unlikely it will drop to the rate that would prevent increases because of higher home values.
The maximum rate the city can adopt after its meeting Monday is 71.5 cents per $100 of appraised property value for the 2022-23 fiscal year would constitute a drop of 5.5 cents from the current tax rate of 77 cents.
“We are merely proposing a tax rate which we cannot, in the future, go over what we propose tonight, but we certainly can, and hopefully will be able to, lower it prior to the Sept. 12 meeting,” Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
Sept. 12 is when West Columbia City Council will have public hearings on the tax rate and budget, with plans to adopt it later in that night’s meeting.
The proposed rate also is about 5.5 cents higher than the no-new-revenue rate of 65.11 cents, which is the level that would bring in the same amount of money as the previous years from properties on the rolls both years. It is exclusive of any new properties added.
The no-new-revenue rate, “I hope is our goal every time we set the tax rate,” Kincannon said. Reducing it that much can be problematic when trying to deliver the services residents need and expect, she said.
“We are going in the right direction, but it’s really difficult because we have more and more demands,” Kincannon said. “Even though we’re meeting a lot of those demands with grants and etcetera, we still don’t want to cut any of our services.”
Higher property values combined with the proposed rate should provide the necessary funding for the city. Taxable values came in at $243 million, up from $205 million a year ago.
“Our council is as sensitive as we possibly can be knowing that appraisals are going up,” Kincannon said.
The proposed rate is just under the 71.6-cent limit which cannot be surpassed without voter approval.
“It’s just very complicated,” said City Manager Debbie Sutherland, who attended Monday’s meeting remotely. “As the mayor mentioned, this is just a proposal. Anything that council proposes, they cannot adopt above, but of course, you can adopt below. So what we looked at is the voter approval rate and this barely went underneath it.”
In other business, the council decided against an agreement for an electronic community message board sponsored by Phillips 66 for tourist and resident information. Worries over annual financial responsibilities for upkeep and possible vandalism, citing the recent theft of another sign within the last week, were given as reasons for the decision.
Council approved a proposal to have the Goodman Corp. evaluate the city’s streets to determine the necessity of repairs and improvements and to provide estimates of cost.
The assessment would allow the city to apply for grant funds to cover the needed repairs for which the city did not necessarily have funds, Kincannon said.
A request for a permit for the sale of wine and malt beverages for off-premise consumption at the planned Time Mart convenience store at 111 W. Brazos Ave. received council’s approval.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.