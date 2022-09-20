RIVER’S END — The origins of a grassfire off CR 2918, south of where it intersects with CR 631, weren’t immediately clear while firefighters from numerous departments worked to extinguish it, authorities said.
Al Roth, chief of the River’s End Volunteer Fire Department, said that the cause of Sunday night’s blaze is under investigation by Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela, who planned to visit the site Monday.
“This one here was peculiar,” Roth said. “It was a couple hundred yards off the road, so that eliminates cigarettes — anything else that I can think of offhand that may have caused this. I haven’t had a chance to size it up, because when we were done, it was dark.”
Roth approximated the area burned to be a “modest 40 acres” or more. The department received the call at about 5:45 p.m. and it took about four hours to extinguish, he said. Crews did not finish at the scene until almost midnight.
Other area departments showed up to assist, as they’ve been doing all summer as droughts were causing frequent grass fires. In this instance, Lake Jackson, Wild Peach, Sweeny, Old Ocean, Jones Creek and Brazoria firefighters also responded.
“We had everybody out there that we could get out there before it got too carried away,” Roth said, indicating nine brush trucks were used to extinguish what can be a difficult type of fire to put out.
“Saltgrass, if you’re not careful, just lays over. You think it’s out until you drive by it, then it reignites again,” he said. “It’s just a stubborn little critter to put out, and when it does catch on fire, it’s got its own fuel. The oil that comes out of that saltgrass is pretty flammable, so it’ll keep it burning.”
All of the damage was to open grassland and no structures were in danger, Roth said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
