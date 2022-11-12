QUINTANA — Fallout from an explosion at the Freeport LNG plant collided with the meltdown of Twitter as a post Friday on the social media platform linked to the local terminal sent natural gas prices markets into a tailspin.
Since-deleted tweets from user @Lithium_Plays, who identified himself as a trader, claimed further damage had been found at the facility, which would delay its planned restart. A widely followed insider account retweeted the claim, leading it to result in it being broadly disseminated by the financial media.
The report, which Freeport LNG disputed in a mid-afternoon news release, caused December gas futures to plunge 7.4 percent in morning trading.
Shortly after, another report containing what appeared to include Freeport LNG letterhead stated the information about cracked pipes was false and a part of the terminal would restart in the immediate future. That also isn’t true, the company said.
“Freeport LNG has not made any public statements today regarding the restart of our liquefaction facility,” the statement from corporate communications director Heather Brown said. “Any Tweets and/or posts on Freeport LNG branded letterhead that may have been obtained or published are reporting false information and are not legitimate, official public information from Freeport LNG.”
Freeport LNG’s liquefaction operation has been closed since the June 8 explosion attributed to a closed relief valve that caused a build in pressure, according to an investigation by the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office. The company has not released an official cause of the incident, nor have federal investigators.
The company planned to ease operations back online this month, according to a statement issued in September. However, federal regulators were waiting for the company to provide information before making a determination about a restart.
“We remain focused on our efforts of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals required for the safe restart of our liquefaction facility,” Browne said.
She declined to provide an updated status on when export operations could restart.
“As it relates to our restart, when we have an update to provide we will communicate that accordingly as we have in past press releases,” she said via email.
Friday’s rumor-fueled trouble for Freeport LNG follows a report earlier this month by the EnergyWire information service that plant managers knew a problem was brewing for at least two days before the pipe ruptured and had brought in a consultant to do an investigation the day before.
In a decision the consultant called “hubris” when called before investigators, the managers did not take the plant offline at the time, EnergyWire reported. The report also states the company’s legal representation has “declined to release the report and photographs to the county investigators in late August,” citing a desire for privacy.
The county fire marshal’s report, obtained by E&E News EnergyWire through a public information request and based in part on conversations with the consultant, found the first indication of a problem came four or five days before the explosion when a pipe fell off the pipe rack.
“Expansion joints that are in place are designed to allow for movement of the pipes due to thermal expansion and based on the amount of damage the pipes appear to have been moving more than what the expansion joints are designed to allow,” Karl Gingrich, deputy Brazoria County fire marshal, wrote in the report.
Two days before the explosion Freeport LNG investigated the movement of pipes, but it was written off “to a bad pipe hanger,” the report said. Gingrich noted the inspector and his team found relatively small damage around the pipe, which indicated a low order explosion.
The LNG remained in the trench and the fire was contained in the area until the fuel burned away, extinguishing the fire, Gingrich wrote.
Freeport LNG did not comment on the report to Engineering News-Record, and an attorney at King & Spalding, which represents the firm, said the information was private until the investigation is complete.
The company has signed multiple agreements with federal regulators outlining its response to the incident, including improvements it would make and updates it would provide. The purpose of those agreements is to lay out a timeline and expectations for the site restarting.
Freeport LNG is the second-largest LNG facility in the country and accounts for about 4 percent of global capacity. At full capacity, it processes 2.38 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.
