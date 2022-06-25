WEST COLUMBIA — The city will pay for relocating utilities along Highway 36 with a $9.6 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, sparing West Columbia the expense as the state widens the route through town.
“Anytime that we can defray an expense away from the taxpayer is a good thing,” Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. “This cost is unfathomable for a small town. We are grateful to State Rep. Cody Vasut and Nancy Wollam in his office and our city manager for making this a priority in a short time frame.”
To ease congestion during hurricane evacuations, Highway 36 is being widened by the highway department from Port Freeport to Highway 59. The current highway through West Columbia is four lanes. Construction will widen the highway to include a center turn lane and an overpass at Highway 35. To prepare for construction, trees have been removed, buildings have been torn down and utilities are being relocated.
“We’ve been telling them there’s no way we can afford the cost of moving these utilities,” City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
Sutherland coordinated with transportation department consultant Lisa Garner of Cobb, Fendley & Associates, a civil engineering firm in Houston, after learning about the State Participation 2125 program from Vasut’s office. SP2125 assists political subdivisons by alleviating financial hardships caused by required utility relocations on state transportation projects.
“We put the application in on the city’s behalf,” said Garner, who handles utility coordination for the Highway 36 project. “The city met all the qualifications for the state to pay all the costs. The city’s not out of pocket anything.”
The $9.6 million includes $1.1 million to move the Weems Lift Station, which is on the south end of Highway 36.
“Because the city owns the lift station, the state is compensating the city for the relocation,” Sutrherland said. “Another lift station known as the Tielke Lift Station is being deleted from the system. This is a much smaller lift station. Improvements to the wastewater collection system eliminates the need for it. Any equipment will be salvaged and/or relocated to other facilities.”
Two of the requirements for the grant are that the city have a population of fewer than 5,000 and be located in a county that has been included in at least five presidentially declared disasters in the six-year period prior to the relocation.
West Columbia met every requirement and was notified it qualified for the state funds.
City Council will vote Monday in a special meeting whether to enter into the program agreements. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
The public also may join by telephone/video conference by calling 346-248-7799. To receive the meeting ID and passcode, visit www.westcolumbiatx.org.
