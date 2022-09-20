FREEPORT
The Freeport Historical Museum is encouraging residents and visitors to see a new, permanent installation designed to take them to the high seas.
The exhibit’s dedication Saturday took place on Texian Navy Day, a holiday established by the Texas Legislature in 2005 as the third Saturday in September. It commemorates the heritage of the short-lived Texas Navy, which proved vital to the fight for independence from Mexico.
The museum celebrated the occasion in person for the first time in three years by opening its new room dedicated to the military branch. It existed first as the Texian Navy from November 1835 to 1839 then as the Texas Navy until 1846, when it merged with the U.S. Navy.
For many of those 11 years, Texas naval forces engaged in battles along the Gulf Coast, down to Mexico.
In September 1835, before their official foundation, a battle that helped bring that branch of the burgeoning republic’s defenses to fruition happened in our own backyard. The San Filipe fought a Mexican ship, the Correo de Mexico, about 3 miles from the mouth of the Brazos River in what is considered the first naval engagement between the two forces.
That’s where the museum wants to place visitors. Under construction for the past year, they have built a facsimile of the San Filipe’s deck and created a soundscape for the room that takes visitors through the harrowing salvos of the battle. It’s described by the museum as an immersive experience.
In addition to displays and placards in dual languages, a 20-minute documentary will play throughout the day.
Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon spoke a few words before cutting the ceremonial ribbon to officially welcome patrons to the newest display. He painted a mural of the Correo de Mexico firing cannons on that dark night in the Gulf of Mexico and placed some imbedded cannonballs in the walls to provide atmosphere for visitors.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to hold this event since 2019; 2020 had to be cancelled due to COVID, 2021, Hurricane Nicholas ripped out our rear doors and shut down the power all over downtown Freeport,” Dillon said.
“This room is part of our restructuring efforts here at the Freeport Historical Museum, turning the museum unto a historical, narrative timeline from early history to modern day.”
He thanked many of the people who helped bring the project to fruition, including David McGinty of the historical board, who was in the museum putting together displays the week before the grand opening.
Among the other people who were thanked for their contributions were Andy Hall, an author and historian, who helped create the text for the exhibition, and Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty.
In addition to the new room, Dillon became an official admiral in the Texas Navy through a proclamation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott recognizing Dillon’s dedication to informing Texans about that particular part of their history. Bill Turner of the Texas Navy Association presented the honor.
Many of the onlookers stayed to listen to presentations from guest speakers on topics relating to the Texas Navy, including Hall; Bruce Winders, a former curator of the Alamo; Justin Parkoff of the Texas Maritime Museum; and Jameson Moore of the San Filipe de Austin State Historic Site.
The turnout for both the event and the following symposium pleased Dillon.
“I think folks in this area were excited to get back to it, especially your history buffs and folks who are in the area,” he said. “It exceeded my expectations for sure.”
The exhibit is open during the museum’s regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Adult admission is $5, while children, military members and seniors can get in for a reduced price of $3.
The museum is in downtown Freeport at 311 E. Park Ave.
