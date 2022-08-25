ANGLETON — Brazoria County commissioners approved using eminent domain if necessary to widen the intersection of CR 58 at CR 94.
The unanimous vote during commissioners’ meeting Tuesday is part of the process as the country prepares to widen the roads, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We have a project that gives us this as a tool as we start negotiating with land owners for some road expansion at an intersection. It gives us another tool,” Sebesta said. “State law says we have to pass an order in a certain way, which is what we did at the meeting.”
The road widening is necessitated by growth along the roads, Assistant County Engineer Karen McKinnon said.
“The CR 58 at CR 94 project is a realignment of CR 58 and the extension of CR 94 required by development in the area. Developers will design and build the project,” McKinnon said. “It will help with connectivity and safe transportation in the area.”
The expansion necessitates acquiring three to four small parcels to allow safe and effective transportation in the vicinity of the CR 58/94 intersection, Precinct 2 Commissioner Ryan Cade said.
“It is for the public purpose of road construction, widening and location alignment, operation, and maintenance including associated draining improvements for traffic and signaling,” Cade said.
The eminent domain measure doesn’t mean the county will take that route, Sebesta said.
“We may or we may not, but we have it in the toolbox,” he said. “We are going to negotiate with the property owners on purchasing some small pieces of property at an intersection. If we can’t come to a reasonable fair market value on the purchase of the pieces of property, then we can utilize eminent domain.”
Although the number of owners the county will have to negotiate with isn’t known, homes do not dominate the land, Cade said.
“The county will not know the identity of all property owners until title commitments are completed, but it is believed the properties currently have industrial/commercial owners,” Cade said.
The county’s declaration called acquiring the land a public necessity, Cade said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The resolution does not mean the county will exercise eminent domain for this project,” Cade said. “The county will offer to pay market value based on an appraisal by a licensed appraiser. Under this resolution, the county has approved utilizing eminent domain only if efforts to negotiate based on appraised values are unsuccessful.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
