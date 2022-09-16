Brazoria County residents are invited to put on their gloves and grab a trash bag to join in a state beach cleanup Saturday, working with thousands of other volunteers to keep the Texas beaches healthy.
Adopt-A-Beach, founded by the Texas General Land Office, creates opportunities for local communities to learn about the impact of trash on the oceans and beaches, as well as hosting Coastwide Cleanup days.
“It has grown into a major statewide initiative offering multiple ways to get involved in caring for our beaches,” Texas General Land Office communications director Stephen Chang said. “We hold two Coastwide Cleanups each year that bring in thousands of volunteers all along the coast on a single day to clean our beaches. We hope to give communities all along the coast the opportunity to engage their citizens in helping keep their beaches clean. It’s also a great volunteer opportunity for local youth, religious groups, and companies.”
Set up in two locations, Stahlman Park in Surfside and Quintana Beach County Park in Quintana, more than 400 community members and residents are expected to attend the beach cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Those attending are requested to sign up upon arrival if they have not done so already through the Texas Adopt-a-Beach website.
“As you gather around the front, we will have some handouts, some Adopt-A-Beach information and just goodies and everything for people that want to participate,” Brazoria County Parks Department office manager Marilyn Miller said. “There’s a sign-in table and we take your name, and we give you a form where you take a tally of the items that you find. Adopt-a-Beach likes to take count of how many cigarette butts or water bottles (there are) and they break it down for their metrics.”
Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather as well as bring water to stay hydrated in the Texas heat. Cleanup supplies will be provided. The volunteers will then be dispersed throughout Quintana and Surfside beaches depending on sign-up location.
“You get some trash bags and some safety gloves and then we send you out to a specific destination along either Surfside Beach, Treasure Island, and as far as San Luis Pass, and if we’re lucky enough to have overflow, then we also send some people to the boat ramps along Blue Water Highway,” Miller said.
Participants will collect the trash and then they can leave the trash in designated areas along the beach. The beach crew will come behind them and pick it up. After the trash collection, lunch will be served, volunteers will receive either a free chili dog or pizza lunch depending on volunteer location, Miller said.
“A lot of people that live around here, we just really appreciate the coast. It’s just home for a lot of people, especially in Surfside and Treasure Island,” Miller said. “I think it leaves you with a good feeling, you did something for the community and for the earth and you cleaned up. I think it’s a great community event for everybody.”
The coastwide cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information visit texasadoptabeach.org or call 979-864-1541.
