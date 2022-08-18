Even familiar faces found themselves in unfamiliar places Wednesday as two of the three Southern Brazoria County school districts that started a new school year sent staff and students into new buildings.
None was more prominent than the new Brazoswood High School, which welcomed students for the first time as finishing touches continued to be made to the campus. With more than 2,000 students, confused looks were common as kids tried to figure out where they were supposed to be and staff members still learning the layout did their best to help them.
On a lesser scale, the new Career Technical Education Center at Angleton High School opened to classes for the first time, adding to the energy already felt from the district receiving an A ranking from the Texas Education Agency.
Danbury ISD entered the year with a new leader after Pat Montgomery-Walker stepped out of retirement and in as the district’s superintendent on an interim basis.
ANGLETON ISD
The A rating, which the district learned about Friday, had the morale of the teachers and staff high on the first day, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We’re proud to be a Wildcat,” Edwards said. “The attitude of our employees has been strong since we’ve come back. We’re excited to be back and to get the kids back. I think the A rating reinforces the good job that they do.”
Angleton High School Principal Anthony Smedley felt the energy of his staff Wednesday, he said..
“Teachers said that last year was the toughest year they had to experience because we dealt with so much sickness and kids out with COVID,” he said. “For us to accomplish the A rating for the entire district … You could see the energy throughout the entire building. Now we want to feed the fire and keep it going for the rest of the school year.”
The district saw an increase of 140 kids compared to last year, Edwards said.
“We had a good first day of school, with no problems at all,” he said. “We saw an increase of 140 kids from where it was last year. Everything has gone very smoothly. I’m starting my fifth year as superintendent; I’m blessed to get to be here.”
The new Career and Technical Center opening to students added to the buzz, Smedley said.
“The first day of school is always exciting, but this time it was even more exhilarating because not only did we have the first day of school, we had the opportunity to have the first day of school inside of a brand new building,” he said. “So to see the kids in action was a tremendous experience. I don’t think I’ve had the first day of school like this one.”
With a new school year comes exciting opportunities, including a possible bond election to pay for a new elementary and junior high along with other school renovations, Edwards said.
“There is a lot of work to do, but we’re excited about the new school year and the opportunity placed on the school district,” Edwards said. “I think any time you’re finishing a bond program and trying to start another one, it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s exciting to see the school district growing. We were excited to see the kids.”
Brazosport ISD
The district’s first day went without a hitch, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We had a great first day presence at Brazosport ISD. The first day is always exciting because it’s the beginning of fulfilling hopes and dreams for our students,” Massey said. “The first day is also about setting a foundation and building quality relationships and learning procedures. Our staff has worked very hard preparing for the school year in providing excellent customer service for parents. We’re very proud of the efforts of our guidance counselors for their work of having our students schedules ready also.”
Massey believes this year is different because the struggles of the pandemic are now behind them, he said.
Starting midweek allows everyone to acclimate to a new school year more effectively, Massey said.
“We start school on a Wednesday of the week intentionally so we can work on getting kids learning, teaching kids procedures, helping them learn the expectations of the campus and learn where they’re supposed to be, how they get to where they’re supposed to be. So we really spent a good full three days teaching procedures,” Massey said.
After spending $88 million on its main campus building and finally opening this school year, there was a lot of excitement and expectations for the first day at Brazoswood High School.
“It went very well,” Brazoswood Principal Rita Pintavalle said. “We still had contractors on campus repairing and fixing and tweaking things as the day went. So any needs that we had were being met. It was fabulous.”
Just about a week before classes started, there were lots of boxes and organizing taking place inside the building, but nothing hindered any student activity or learning the first day, Pintavalle said.
Getting students to their classes was a focus of lots of staff and administrators who assisted what could have been a very confusing first day for everyone navigating the halls of the massive new building, she said.
“We had plenty of adults directing our students to buildings,” she said. “It’s gonna take a little while to get used to, but I think that students were finding their way. Teachers were all out in the hallways, administrators were all out in the hallways, helping students read schedules, getting where they needed to be.”
For many students, it was their first experience with the new building, and staff were excited to welcome them in, she said.
“A lot of students were commenting on how nice the building was, how quiet it is. It has great acoustics,” Pintavalle said. “That is definitely a plus for learning. We’ve definitely missed having children in the building.”
Their preparation and execution to the first day of school procedures was excellent, Massey said about how Brazoswood handled their first day.
The new building is going to expand the learning experience for the students, Pintavalle said.
“We already have an extremely strong sense of pride and community here, and what I believe it’s going to do, is to give them ownership in a space. This group has been under construction since they were freshmen,” Pinatavalle said. “They were either out of school or under construction, and so they haven’t had as much closeness.”
Brazoswood is looking forward to having a great year ahead, she said.
“I think if today was any indication, it truly is a great year to be a Buccaneer,” Pintavalle said. “I just think that this year, we’re excited to learn more about each other and explore what Brazoswood High can accomplish.”
Danbury ISD
With butterflies in her stomach the night before, Montgomery believes the first day is always special for educators and students alike, she said.
Wednesday was her 42nd first day of school as an educator, and the day went great, she said.
“It went very smoothly,” she said. “There are always hiccups the very first day. There’s always traffic issues because so many people are coming with their children that first day. But other than that, it just went so smoothly, and even that, so we’re just very pleased with how it went. Kids seem to have smiles on their faces and teachers at the end of the day still seem to have smiles on their faces, so I count that as a great day.”
Montgomery expects many more great days ahead, she said.
“It’s gonna be a great year,” she said. “We have a great staff here, and they are committed to doing what they can to help our kiddos be the greatest they can. And so they’re going to do great with or without a superintendent.”
