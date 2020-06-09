Surfside Beach deemed tides to have receded enough to let beachgoers back on the sand Monday, but Bryan Beach remained closed as Tropical Storm Cristobal continued to churn the Gulf of Mexico.
The high tides prompted both beaches to close a day earlier and are blamed for the drowning of one woman and serious injuries to another, officials said.
An hour after Surfside beaches closed Sunday morning, waves swept a women off the jetties, one who died and another who was taken by Life Flight with broken bones, Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said.
“The woman transported to the hospital had a compound fracture in her legs,” Davison said. “But we reopened the beaches (Sunday) after dark, as the tide was clear enough for vehicles to pass.”
The tide was high Monday morning, he said, but at an “acceptable level.”
Davison recommends people use common sense before deciding whether to walk on piers and docks, he said.
“We can’t be everywhere all the time,” Davison said. “I would not advise walking out on the jetties when there are waves crashing on there. … You can be a great swimmer, but that doesn’t matter.”
The handrail on the jetty was removed to prevent people from walking in those areas during questionable conditions, he said.
“People would go out there in even worse conditions and they would think that handrail would save them, but it would slam them into the rocks,” Davison said. “If that walkway is not dry, then you should not go out there because it’s slimy, you could slip, and if another wave comes out there, that’s that.”
Freeport’s beaches remained closed Monday, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“People just need to be aware of the tides, so when the tides do some in, then you won’t get trapped,” Kelty said. “Our closure of the beach was because of the high tide, which has since pretty much disappeared.”
The city still urges people to be careful, Kelty said.
“It’s very sad, unfortunate, for what happened at Surfside, but it’s not why our beaches are closed,” Kelty said. “Ours is closed because of the high tide.”
A high tide is hard to predict, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
“One minute you are sitting out there comfortable in the sand, and another minute it’s all the way out there to the dunes,” Garivey said. “Hopefully, Tuesday morning we’ll reopen.”
Any time anyone is at the beach, Garivey said, people should be on the lookout.
“If you see something that doesn’t look right, be ready to relocate to higher ground,” Garivey said. “The waters they have a own mind of their own, you just need to be vigilant and pay attention closely to the warnings that are out there for a reason.”
Surfside Beach Police Chief Gary Phillips believes the beach is safe as long as there is enough drive on it, he said.
“If it’s high tide, they need to park closer to the dunes,” he said. “If they see a high tide, if they anticipate a high tide, park closer to the dunes.”
Phillips expects the tide to be higher this week due to the onset of hurricane season, he said, though he believes jellyfish are currently a bigger threat.
“Just be safe because there are a lot of jellyfish, especially children,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to see them and dodge them, but if you see other children with jellyfish stings, avoid swimming in that area.”
The woman who drowned Sunday was sent for an autopsy, Phillips said. He did not have an updated condition on the injured woman, he said.
