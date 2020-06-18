ANGLETON — School district officials are making up for lost time with new testing strategies and a lengthened academic calendar, they say.
Angleton ISD is figuring out how to make up for lost standardized testing opportunities while examining gaps in students’ learning, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“The assessments that we are going to be given are not standardized tests,” Edwards said. “Tests that we are administering are not going to be used for placement purposes, but they are going to be for assessment purposes as to how we can best tackle the gaps in the students’ education at that point in time.”
Trustees unanimously approved two Texas Education Agency waivers regarding state-mandated testing at their meeting Tuesday.
“We had to apply for the waivers to remove ourselves from the testing requirements,” Edwards said Wednesday.
One of the waivers regarded State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness.
“For example, if a student does not do well on the STAAR test in the fourth or seventh grade, then we have to provide notification to the students’ parents as they move forward the following year,” Edwards said.
This year, the STAAR test was canceled, so the board agreed to move forward with different replacement assessments.
The second TEA waiver tackles TEA requirements regarding specific assessments for first-, second- and seventh-graders.
“The TEA has allowed us to apply for a waiver because we don’t know what the school year will look like,” Edwards said.
The district will still assess students and their education, Edwards said.
“We will be assessing kids in a variety of ways to determine their status at the start of the school year,” Edwards said.
There is nothing parents or students need to know to help prepare for these assessments, Edwards said Wednesday.
“It’s just to assess where they stand academically, and, usually, the tests take about an hour, and they will all be for reading and math,” Edwards said. “The TEA will give more information as summer proceeds regarding test updates.”
The board passed a new compensation plan for the new school year, including an average of a 1.5 percent salary increase and bonuses, Edwards said.
“We will also continue to provide a $300 holiday bonus, and for any staff that is planning to return, as of this year, a $600 retention bonus,” Edwards said.
While the 2020-21 school year plan remains largely unchanged from the previous year in terms of academics, the district still intends to move forward with the lengthened school year, a district representative said Wednesday.
The plan includes having students start classes Aug. 17, two days earlier than originally scheduled, and adding five minutes to the school day.
