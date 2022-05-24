SWEENY
T he top graduating seniors of Sweeny High School are glad to see the end in sight.
Valedictorian Joshua Hillman and salutatorian Daisy de Carlos created this year’s Sweeny High School senior class motto, ”It’s been fun, but I’m glad we’re done.”
From kindergarten through 12th grade, Hillman and de Carlos have been near the top of their class.
In three days, they will walk across the stage and transition to one of the biggest universities in the state, Texas A&M University.
Hillman’s brother, Mark, was valedictorian last year and has been his role model and they will share schools again, attending Texas A&M together.
“He’s always offered support and we’ve been staying in touch even though he’s been three hours away, Hillman said. “He’s always been my number one best friend since we were little, so he’s kept up the relationship.”
De Carlos joined Texas A&M because of the high praise toward the engineering program and having friends from nearby who will be attending the College Station university.
When she was announced as salutatorian during an award ceremony, it felt satisfying to her because of all the work she put into it.
“I’ve heard I was going to be it since my freshman year and to finally get the sash and stuff is really rewarding,” de Carlos said.
Hillman’s favorite memory from his senior year was the pep rally and a skit they did, going over the years at the school.
“We highlighted like kindergarten through all the way to high school. What we went through was a lot of fun to put together and show it to the whole school,” Hillman said.
De Carlos’ favorite moment from her senior year was homecoming and getting to be crowned homecoming queen.
Both students are in athletics at Sweeny, with de Carlos running cross-country, track and field and golf, while Hillman played tennis his senior year.
Hillman has spent more time with instruments, being drum captain this year, while also knowing how to play guitar and piano.
He’s enjoyed playing outside of their regular band competitions, whether it be cheering on the softball, baseball or basketball teams through the noise of his drums.
The duo are also members of the National Honors Society at their school, with Hillman being the president.
“It also gets you really involved in the community and stuff since it pushes you to get service hours and it’s really fun once you get to do it,” de Carlos said.
Tyler Rowlett, Sweeny High School principal, has noticed the effort the two have put in to make sure the events they’re associated with go well.
“Whether it’s working in the community, their academics or extracurriculars, it seems like there hasn’t been an event gone by at Sweeny High School, where either one of these students haven’t led by example in their class, ‘’ Rowlett said.
Senioritis is starting to kick in for Hillman, but college classes at Brazosport College have helped him stay focused on his schoolwork throughout the year.
De Carlos’ semester was overwhelming, but with it being the last week, she’s felt more relaxed and there have been less assignments.
“I think it’s gonna be like a relief and like, just like, we did it, onto our next thing,” de Carlos said.
Before Hillman graduates high school, he’ll be trading in the baby blue gown for a different color as he’s receiving his associates degree from Brazosport College before he even receives his high school diploma.
He’s been taking classes at the college since his sophomore year. It’s the third straight year the school has had a student graduate with an associates degree before their diploma.
“Senior year has been the greatest school year of my life, but I’m also looking forward to the future and moving on. It’s all exciting, ‘’ Hillman said.
Cristy McGaughey, United States History Teacher and Dual Credit teacher, is familiar with the duo, being their teacher at Sweeny High and also as a professor at Brazosport College.
“They really are a great example of being a role model for students and they take the high road,” she said. “They’re just hard workers with strong work ethic, honesty, integrity and just good people all-around.”
McGaughey also taught Mark Hillman, when he was at Sweeny and said Joshua Hillman is more reserved, but they are both excellent young men.
While de Carlos will be pursuing engineering at Texas A&M, Hillman will be focusing toward Pre-Law and studying economics.
“I have to give credit to a lot of people like the teachers and faculty at Sweeny High School who have been unparalleled and it’s been awesome going to school here,” Hillman said.
