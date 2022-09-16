LAKE JACKSON — The district is encouraging the community to run for their health by sponsoring the inaugural Brazosport ISD Fun Run and Wellness Fair.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brazoswood High School campus, 302 Brazoswood Drive, runners of all ages can join in the event that includes a yoga warmup, kids run, sponsored wellness exhibits and a blood drive, said Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD Director of Benefits and Wellness.
“The event is a partnership with our Education Foundation, and then also our BISD wellness, the new initiative,” Arthur said. “We have about 30 vendors that are going to be in our wellness fair with booths set up with giveaways and information. We’re gonna have a blood drive there as well. It’s just a really, really great event.”
This event is a first of its kind for the district with a push for health and wellness coinciding with a fun run, she said.
“We’re kicking it off with this big event and wanted to do something fun for our employees. It was also good for them and this definitely brings up all of our campuses together at one event,” Arthur said. “It encompasses not only fitness but we also have mental, social, emotional resources there as well. So really just kind of encompassing the entire wellness component.”
Wellness is important because it helps enable families to better serve over and over instead of pouring from an empty glass. The district is a big family, Arthur said.
The race will start and end in front of the new Career and Technology Building, following a path down the back road along campus next to Mammoth Lake onto a short section of Dixie Drive and a turn onto Brazoswood Drive.
A DJ will be onsite as well as cheerleaders, coaches and some of the athletes there to help run the event, Arthur said.
Arthur and fellow event coordinator Casey Cowley estimated about 150 participants, but already nearly 500 people have signed up for the run.
The competition for the event is meant to be light and fun.
Although there will be bib tracking for race times, there will be no awards handed out for the fastest runners. Instead, every runner will receive a participation medal and other prizes include those for the oldest and youngest runner, best costume winner and a big trophy for the campus with the highest percentage of participation.
“It’s just a really great way to get everyone together to promote health and well being,” Arthur said. “The proceeds are gonna go towards our sponsorships. All of that goes directly back to recognition for our employees.”
