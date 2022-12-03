FREEPORT — You could say there’s a new Main Street Coordinator in town, but she’s actually been in Freeport for most of her life.
“I’m actually from Freeport,” Ana Silbas said. “I can’t say I was born in Freeport because I was born in Lake Jackson, but born and raised. I’ve lived here my entire life. I did go off to live in Austin for about six months where I worked at the Texas Capitol as a legislative aide and Public Education Committee staffer. That was through the Mexican-American Legislative Leadership Foundation.”
That got her involved in legislation, but Silbas says she has always been community oriented and interested in helping people. She wanted to be back home, though.
She has been chosen to represent Freeport Main Street and their work planning events, as well as marketing, developing and retaining the city’s businesses. In doing so, she’ll be working closely with the Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board.
She’s in her first two weeks and still learning the mechanics of the program but is already stepping in with other city officials to keep the ball rolling on downtown events. She said she was picking up where her predecessor left off.
“Miss LeAnn Strahan did a wonderful job of getting the program to where it is now, so I have some big shoes to fill,” Silbas said.
Silbas recently graduated with a Masters Degree in public policy and a specialization in government relations from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs.
“I was looking for something that was centered and focused with what my degree was, and I found that,” she said. “And here I am.”
Some of the first events she’ll be helping with revolve around the upcoming holiday season and she says she’s getting plenty of help.
“I’m out and about. Actually, our Historical Holiday Market is going to be held December 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Freeport. Wade Dillion, Freeport Museum Manager, has been so helpful to me in coming into this role, so we’re working collaboratively to get the holiday market up and going, and it looks like it’s going to be a great turnout,” Silbas said.
In her free time, Silbas enjoys spending time with her family and boyfriend, but one of her passions is also travel.
“Traveling is really great— traveling out of the county, traveling around the United States— just seeing different, new places,” Silbas said. “But again, I’m involved with a lot of community organizations, so that’s really my extension of time as well,” she added with a chuckle.
The organizations that command her time include the Brazosport League of United Latin American Citizens, Council No. 4665, for which she serves as president. She’s also a member of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce young professionals committee.
“Those are two that I really have been involved in since before my time at the city,” Silbas said. “I’m also involved at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Tejano Committee. I actually received a scholarship from them to go to college, so that’s my way of giving back — working through a committee to help others raise funds and help support someone else’s journey to go to college, as well.”
