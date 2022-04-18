Sinking boat

A P6 pump like this one seen came in handy Sunday morning when a tugboat started taking on water in the Intracoastal Waterway near Freeport.

 Photo courtesy US Coast Guard

FREEPORT — Four people were brought to safety Easter morning after their boat began sinking.

The Coast Guard received a call about 6:02 a.m. Sunday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Freeport for a tugboat taking on water, a press release said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

