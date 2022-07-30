DANBURY — Former Danbury ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin will be paid more than $70,000 after she and the district’s trustees agreed to part ways.
Sandlin’s contract ran through June 30, 2024, after the board voted in May not to extend it a year, as is customary for superintendents who are in good graces. Sandlin had told the board she intended to retire when that contract was up, leading to the decision for both sides to move on, district officials said.
As part of her resignation, submitted June 20, the board agreed to a payout of $71,350 in three installments — $45,000 before Dec. 21, $25,000 before Jan. 31 and $1,350 when her retirement becomes official, according to the agreement.
“We negotiated that we were going to pay her out,” Board President Cody Corbell said. “She will get a portion of her salary over time. We are paying her out, and the terms are spelled out in the contract. Some come from paychecks over time, and some come in lump sums, and we have it budgeted two different ways.”
The money will come from supplemental retirement plans, according to the agreement.
“The attorney told us that this was a normal part of the process,” Corbell said. “Whenever we make these changes with time left on her contract, the district expected to pay some of that remaining agreement, and we understood that.”
Sandlin will be available to the board through Jan. 31 to ensure a smooth leadership transition, per agreement guidelines.
“We didn’t want her gone as much as we knew that she had a retirement, and we knew we wanted to further the district,” Corbell said. “We wanted to honor her retirement and honor her.”
When Sandlin told the board of her plans to retire after her contract, the board felt it was time to transition, Corbell said.
“We had to look at where we were as a district and where we were headed and when was a good time to make a change, and this was a good time to do that,” Corbell said. “It was planned, and we wanted to go ahead and get in front of that, and we wanted to get a new leader in place and move the district forward.”
Sandlin has worked in education for 41 years, and there was not single reason she chose to call it a career, she said.
“A whole lot of things (went into the decision), probably the same reasons that one-third of the superintendents in the state of Texas have chosen retirement,” Sandlin said.” Schools require a lot of restructuring of education as we know it, which wore many of us out. My decision was because of my own needs and wants.”
Danbury faced issues back in May with the district incorrectly weighting grades that scrambled the class rankings of about three-quarters of seniors. Sandlin would not comment if that contributed to her decision to retire.
“There was accountability for those errors being made, and that accountability was within the district itself,” Corbell said. “I wouldn’t say the outcome with Nancy was a direct outcome. That was not part of the decision because we made this decision as a board before that had occurred. As a board, you have to think about succession planning, and we were thinking about it in January when she told us she was going to retire at the end of the contract.”
Sandlin is uncertain whether she will seek another position in education. She is just enjoying retirement, she said.
Former Angleton ISD Superintendent Patrica Montgomery Walker will lead the district on an interim basis until a permanent successor to Sandlin is found, Corbell said.
“Our main goal was to find the strongest and best interim,” he said. “The way we’re going to handle our principal and incoming leadership is that, in my opinion, there is nobody better than Dr. Montgomery to help install processes, accountability and a path forward.”
Montgomery has been consulting for Danbury ISD, and when asked to take over for a short time, she was more than happy to accept, she said.
“My heart is Brazoria County, and my passion is educating children. I’ve been working with Danbury for the past year, so there is a real affection for all of the people there,” she said. “I’ve known them for 57 years, so when they asked me to do this, there was no way I could say anything other than ‘you bet.’ Not on a long-term basis, but until they find a superintendent. “
Montgomery has already faced some positives and negatives, but nothing unexpected, she said.
“It’s been exhilarating to be back in public education and I feel like I’m making a difference,” she said. “There have been so many positives, and we have an incredible staff of people who love children, teaching and working with kids. Danbury faces the same issues that all small school districts throughout the state face like we don’t have the people larger school districts do.”
To assist in the new search, the board hired the Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle and Robinson law firm, and educational consultant Ann Dixon, who recently assisted Sweeny ISD in its superintendent search.
