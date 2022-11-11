DAMON — The only constant is change, Greek philosopher Heraclitus said. That’s certainly been true of the Damon ISD school board, which has seen drastic turnover on its way to turning the district’s fortunes around.
That change continues even now. With six uncontested seats, three of the board members have started in the last year and two are incumbents elected for new terms.
The last seat was technically uncontested, because former board member Carolynn Gillin of Position 1 resigned from her seat last month. However, her decision to leave was late enough in the game that her name was still on the ballot against Jeff Zavala, who was running against her.
With 142 votes, Gillin took 52.01 percent of those cast. Zavala’s 131 votes amounted to 47.99 percent, according to final, unofficial results released Saturday night by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Gillin was ahead after early voting, 96 to 79, even though she had bowed out in mid-October. Zavala made up ground in the in-person voting as the story of Gillin’s resignation spread, but it wasn’t enough to take care of her early lead.
This leaves Gillin with a decision to make — she will either need to resign again or serve another four year term in the seat.
Otherwise, the board has one seat that currently is being held until 2024 by Helen Noble and every other seat was either up for reelection, or able to be contested because the current occupants are appointees since the last election.
Incumbents Bubba Schneider and Ami Bishop George of Positions 2 and 3 will serve new four-year terms.
George is in her fifth year on the board. She has seen multiple members leave and join over that time.
“Most of them have been there for a little while,” George said. “We have one that is a newbie by a few months, but we’ve already done conventions and some trainings and things like that together. We’re all pretty much meshing well. I think that we’re in a good place. So far, everybody’s goals and visions are really just aligning together. I’m hoping that we don’t see any more turnover because it’s been a new person, it feels like, every few months, so in order to gain the most ground, I feel like we’re in a good place to start new and start fresh.”
Jason Soileau of Position 4 was appointed to the board in August. In Position 7, Tracy Eversole was appointed in January. Virginia Cruz Morris of Position 6 was appointed last year. All three will continue to serve in their positions through the 2024 fall election under unexpired terms.
“Honestly, I did it because my girls did go to this school when they were young and it was a good school,” Eversole said. “I’ve always been an active parent. My kids are now adults and we’ve heard a lot of stories about how the school had gone down and it was just really sad to hear.”
Eversole joined because she wanted to help turn things around with her voice and return it to the school that she had known, especially with a four-year-old in her home that she’s fostering who is entering the school system. She said she plans on staying on the board as long as the voters allow and hopes it will bring some stability.
“It has been more than a roller coaster,” Noble said. “We finally have a staff that are just astronomical. The school is doing so well.”
What is perhaps most unique in a situation that could be considered tumultuous is that the district has seen marked improvements in recent years, going from a F-grade in its STAAR performance evaluations to a B-grade. Superintendent David Hayworth has gotten high marks from board members regarding his approach to steering the ship, which has included focusing on a quality faculty and staff.
During her tenure on the board, she’s seen the school go through some very negative times, George said. But she thinks the district has come out the other side to a new era with a much more noticeably positive attitude from the board, the faculty and the students which have trickled down to even the campus, itself, she said.
Eversole agreed.
“I think we’ve got a strong set of teachers,” Eversole said. “I think we’ve got a good, strong board that is going to help lead these teachers to do what needs to be done and our superintendent— he’s awesome. I’ve only known him for a short time and in the short time that I’ve known him, he’s amazing.”
“In 2019 we had a score of 49 percent. That was our grade. This year we came up to an 86, so there’s so many things going on,” Noble said. “I’m very, very pleased with where the school is now.
In celebration of the school’s progress, they have decided to throw a community Thanksgiving meal of turkey and dressing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. They will also be holding a Christmas parade on December 16.
