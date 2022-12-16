ANGLETON — Angel trees, where children in need request Christmas gifts, have been around for many years. In Angleton, ActionS Inc of Brazoria County have put a new twist on the tradition, using their homebound meals program as a springboard to help spread some Christmas cheer to seniors.
While different combinations of the words “senior,” “silver” and “angel” have been used to identify the trees, the best word to describe them may be “helpful.”
“For us, it’s the Senior Angel Tree,” ActionS Inc. Executive Director Breah Knape said. “Some people call it Silver Santa, but it’s the Senior Angel Tree.”
ActionS Inc. was responsible for the shiny artificial Christmas trees. The names of over 300 of Brazoria County’s shut-in seniors were placed on them at the Angleton Police Station, The First State Bank in Angleton and the offices of Actions Inc. with wish lists of items like new clothes and snacks.
“All of our seniors have actually been adopted,” Knape said. “The trees are emptying quicker and quicker, so it’s been a huge blessing for our seniors.”
The program is in its fourth year and Knape says that the participation has gone up each year, both in regards to how many names are put on the trees and how quickly they are taken by residents.
For the moment, the names have all come from the group’s homebound meals program— which currently numbers between 600 and 700 individuals— but Knape says the Senior Angel Trees have grown and evolved through the years and could always change in the future.
“The more participation we get from the community, the easier it is for us to open the restrictions,” she said.
Requests vary from warm socks or pajamas to new cookware like pots and pans and large-print books that allow people to experience life outside their windows. Knape said that in a lot of cases, these senior citizens find even necessities and small indulgences out of their budgets due to fixed incomes from Social Security.
“Then there are the heart-breaking ones. The ones that want their family back or just want somebody to visit with,” Knape said.
The trees were decorated and displayed on Thanksgiving weekend, with the adoptions all taken by community members within a few weeks. Deliveries for the recipients will happen in the upcoming week, leading to Christmas.
Most of the people who pick up requests from the tree are private individuals, but Knape said that some businesses have their people group together to pick up batches of them, such as some employees of MEGlobal, who plucked 20 of them from the branches.
“They came together as a work family and adopted people, so it isn’t so much the businesses that are doing it, but the employees of different businesses are seeing the value in doing this as a project together, so I think that’s been pretty neat,” Knape said.
For seniors living alone— some with mobility problems or limited income, some avoiding Covid, some without family— the program can be a reminder that someone cares and they matter.
“There are a lot of programs like this at the holidays for the children, at the other end of the spectrum, but sometimes the seniors are just kind of forgotten and you don’t really think of it,” Knape said. “You know, we delivered a jacket and some new shoes and some sweatpants to a gentleman and he had tears streaming down his face because he was so grateful and he told us that day it was the first Christmas present he could remember receiving in over 30 years.”
