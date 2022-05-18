Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial: 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, 3602 CR 45, Angleton. Remember officers who died in the line of duty. Call 979-849-2441.
Teens Mang + More: 5 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. in the board room of the BISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Annual memorial service and recognitions. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through June at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Call 979-265-7661.
Thursday
Quarterly Membership Meeting: 11 a.m. registration and networking, 11:45 a.m. program at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. KC Conway, economist and futurist, will discuss “The Future of Brazoria County and Port Freeport.” $30 member, $40 nonmember, $500 table sponsorship for eight; $10 fee if invoiced. Registration online. Register at brazoriacountyeda.com.
Peace Officers Memorial Day: 9 a.m. at Clute Police Department, 104 E. Main St., Clute. Ceremony honoring federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Contact Rosie Poitevint 979-265-2541 or rpoitevint@ci.clute.tx.us.
Parkinson’s Support Group: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Classroom A, Lake Jackson. Mask required. Email Dwight W. Steffler at dstefflet@comcast.net.
Free Farmers Market: 3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St. Sweeny, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org
St. Thomas Food Pantry: 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Food Pantry, 415 S. Erskine St., Angleton. Drive-thru event. Free and open to the public. Variety of perishable and non-perishable items. Call 979-248-8535.
Film Club: 4 to 5 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 1310 Elm St. Contact Christi Wesley at 979-491-8100 or cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
BCLS Can Help Discover Outdoors: 4 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
First Capitol Pool Swim Lesson Registration: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-2266 or 979-345-3123.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friday
Spring Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Live music, dancing, and food trucks. Bring own refreshments. This week: Checkered Past. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-415-2603 or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov.
BCFA Auto and Bike Show Swap Meet: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Free admission. Autos, bikes and food trucks. To register, contact Ernest Lawson at elawson@bcfa.org or 979-849-6416.
“Art”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Dow Arena Theater in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Three longtime friends square off over one’s purchase of an expensive canvas, comically using it as an excuse to batter one another’s life failures. Tony Award-winning play contains profanity and is not recommended for children. Adults $22 and students $16. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post, Highway 35 and FM 1459. $15 a plate. Call-in orders for delivery need to be placed by 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Free Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Call 979-265-3590.
Concert in the Park Series: 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Bring lawn chair. Featuring: The Texas Eagles. Music, food and more. Call 979-848-5600.
Saturday
Paul Shaffer with Brazosport Jazz Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive Lake Jackson. For tickets, call 979-230-3156 or visit braz-internet.choicecrm.net.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $19 in advance, $22 at door. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
