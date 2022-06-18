A lifetime pursuing education and guiding others in the field was a blessing for former Angleton resident Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell, who co-wrote a book about her life with the aid of Craig T. Follins.
“The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir” has been released, and the author will read portions of it via Zoom during a Juneteenth Special Event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. today at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.
Stewart-Mitchell was born in 1928 in Angleton and raised there as well. The fifth of eight children, Stewart-Mitchell credits the passion for education of her father, Timothy Stewart, a jack of all trades, as a launching pad for the trajectory her life took.
“They only had three daughters at that time. They didn’t have any more children for about 12 years, then here comes a boy,” she said. “Well, he was glad to get that boy, and he named him after himself and now he’s got to educate us. Because five more came, and he ended up with eight children eventually. And so there, he’s now in a pickle.”
Her father was persistent. He attended City Council meetings even though Blacks were not allowed to participate. He earned the community’s respect and was allowed to speak up at the meetings. His request was for a Black high school. When he was told that there were no money available, Stewart asked that he be allowed to have the school at his church, the 9th Ward Chapel United Methodist Church in town, Stewart-Mitchell said.
“There’s something I want to say about Angleton,” Stewart-Mitchell said. “We were naturally segregated, but we didn’t have problems with racism. We knew it was there, but everybody helped the children. We could go downtown, the Blacks, and they would know us, especially some of the grocery stores where my mother would attend. And they would speak and say, ‘Hey, aren’t you one of Pam’s children?’ and we’d say ‘yes.’”
The only thing that bothered them was having to sit upstairs at the movies. They wanted to sit downstairs, she said.
“People look at segregation as being so bad, and it was sometimes, but I wanted to just give Angleton credit. We got along fine,” Stewart-Mitchell said.
She moved to Houston when she was ready to teach in 1957, she said.
“Those Black teachers made me want to be a teacher. I wanted to be a teacher like them,” Stewart-Mitchell said. “They were like our parents. We respected them. They were like our parents.”
A memory she included in her book is about her forgetting her sweater at home one day. Her teacher scolded her like a mother would and made her go home, which was about two blocks from the school, to get her sweater, she said.
“We respected those teachers, and our parents insisted that we respect those teachers, and I think that’s why we did so well. Because they were like our parents,” Stewart-Mitchell said.
She attended Marshall High School and graduated at the top of her class. She would attend Texas Southern University, and again, her educators inspired and pushed her to go further and pursue an administrative teaching career that would lead to her becoming a principal.
She spent 36 years in education, which led to the creation of “The Learner’s Creed,” in 1977, when she was principal at Charlotte B. Allen Elementary in Houston. It’s a big part of her story, she said.
“When I became a principal, they removed prayers out of the school. And in the mornings, we had a hard time getting the children to settle down to go to work,” Stewart-Mitchell said. “School didn’t open until 8. So we get to kind of help them settle down, but it still wasn’t enough to say we got to do something and take the place of prayer. I came up with ‘The Learner’s Creed,’ something like a prayer.”
Since then, the creed has been recited in many schools across the country, she said.
Her inspiration to write came when she began researching her family’s ancestry and sharing the stories about each of her siblings’ lives, Stewart-Mitchell said.
Even though she spent much of her life giving to others through her work and volunteerism efforts, Stewart-Mitchell was also a single mom, raising her daughter, Debra, and working to further her own education. The blessings she received by giving to others and being recognized for those efforts throughout her life gave her the passion for writing and sharing her story at the age of 93 — before it’s too late, she said.
“I feel so sorry for educators now. I want them to not give up. And I want them to look at each child individually. You can’t teach to the whole class,” Stewart-Mitchell said. “When you teach a concept, think about the child who can’t see very well. Think about the child who can’t hear very well. Think about the child who has a learning disability. Think about the child who has only a mother, only a father. Think about the child whose father is in jail. In other words, individualize your teaching.
“I had to teach my teachers that, and it became so easy for them once I told them. It sounds hard. ‘Oh, my god, I can’t do that. I’ve got 20 children.’ Yes, you can.”
Stewart-Mitchell’s book is available online at several different retailers for $13.99. Copies also will be sold at today’s event.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.