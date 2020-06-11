The COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Brazoria County consist of mostly younger people, with five new cases among people ages nine and younger, seven people reported in their 20s and another five in their 30s.
The younger-aged people, who made up 21 of the 23 new cases announced Thursday, are spread around the county.
“We had a spread of cases from Alvin, Angleton, Clute and Iowa Colony, up to Pearland, so it touched a lot of communities today,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
From Clute, six probable cases were reported by the county, including one girl and two boys under the age of 10, one girl between the ages of 10 and 19, one man in his 20s and one woman in her 30s.
From Alvin, four confirmed cases were reported by the county, including two men in their 30s, and a man and a woman in their 50s.
From Angleton, three confirmed cases were reported by the county, including one boy under the age of 10, one woman in her 20s and one man in his 40s.
A woman in her 20s was confirmed positive from Danbury, a man in his 20s tested positive from Iowa Colony and a man in his 40s confirmed positive from Manvel.
Seven people were confirmed positive from Pearland, including one girl under 10 years old, a woman and two men in their 20s, two women in their 30s and one woman in her 40s.
There were no reported cases Wednesday relating to prisons or nursing homes, “at least,” Sebesta said.
Brazoria County reported 14 recoveries Thursday. There are 175 confirmed active cases, 606 recoveries, 11 deaths and 21 probable cases from the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.