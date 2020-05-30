ANGLETON — Residents and hotel owners will get help with their tax bills in hopes of stimulating the local economy, Angleton City Council decided at the behest of the county tax collector.
Council unanimously adopted a homestead exemption at its meeting Tuesday after a presentation from Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett.
“There are 4,173 residents that could have qualified for this exemption in 2019,” Garrett said. “I just put some numbers together based on the bare minimum, and they would have all gotten about $35 back in the pocket of the taxpayer.”
With the adopted exemption, homeowners will be exempt from paying city property taxes on $5,000 or 1 percent of their primary home’s appraised value, whichever is greater, Garrett said.
“I think you would have about four more expensive properties that would get a little over $5,000, and no one would get over the $6,000 mark,” Garrett said.
With the tax rate of 69.7 cents per $100 of appraised property value — which council has indicated it does not intend to increase — a taxpayer with a home valued at $150,000 would save about $35 with the exemption.
Alvin, Clute, Freeport, Oyster Creek, Pearland, Quintana and Surfside all have homestead tax exemptions of varying amounts, according to Brazoria County Appraisal District website.
“But in your city, you are the only entity that does not grant homestead,” Garrett told Angleton’s leaders.
Freeport has had a homestead exemption for many years, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“It’s been the case in all of the cities that I have worked in, the homestead exemption option,” Kelty said. “I have worked in Red Oak and Henderson in Texas, as well as Yorktown in Indiana, and they all had it, and it was helping homeowners.”
The exemption encourages home ownership, Kelty said.
“It’s really just something positive for a city to have,” Kelty said. “It encourages people to own rather than rent, and it improves the process to do that, putting more money back into their pockets, making it all more affordable.”
Lake Jackson has chosen to avoid the homestead tax exemption because of a different revenue structure and lower tax rate, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said. Unlike other cities which rely heavily on property taxes, Lake Jackson’s top stream of revenue is sales tax.
“As the average tax rate is 56 cents, Lake Jackson’s 2019 tax rate is just under 40 percent lower, at 34.82 cents,” Yenne said.
Lake Jackson’s taxation goal has always been to keep the tax rate low for everyone, he said. With an exemption, someone else is affected, Yenne said.
“When you grant the homestead exemption to homeowners, you move that burden to businesses, and most of the business we have in town are small businesses,” Yenne said.
Lake Jackson’s philosophy has always been to keep the tax rate lower for everyone, but it does offer some exemptions, he said.
“We do have an exemption for seniors, and the idea was, that if seniors get an exemption, you get the burden on young people, but we did that gradually,” he said.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez believes Garrett’s recommendation will help ease tax burdens, he said.
“I’m glad that we are doing something to help a little bit for our homeowners,” Perez said. “Let’s start at a 1 percent exemption rate.”
Council speculated tax payment deferrals for the local hotel industry could help with the city’s cash flow, Perez said, asking City Attorney Judith El Masri for further input.
“My recommendation is to stay within the very narrow confines of what the tax code allows you to do,” El Masri said. “And you can tell them that they have until the end of the year, which to me, that’s the most logical course.”
It’s just moving the deadline further into the future, El Masri said.
Angleton hotel owner Mike Patel said he normally runs 70 percent occupancy during this time of year, but is now below 20 percent.
“We’ve received some government assistance but not everybody is allowed to accept that assistance,” Patel said. “Myself specifically, I’m not allowed to accept money because it’s basically a default issue with my lender.”
He said the biggest help would be tax forgiveness in the first quarter city taxes, which are due.
“I’ve been a good, upstanding member of the community, and I’ve paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes,” Patel said. “I know that every industry is hurting right now, having issues paying basic bills, mortgages, utilities, but we need to get paid.”
He doesn’t know when the industry will recover, he said.
“There are some models that predict that it could take up to five years,” Patel said. “It doesn’t look like our business is coming back any sooner.”
Perez said the city could help with a deferral.
“Thank you for reaching out to us,” Perez said. “I’m looking at these council members right here and the look on their faces is torn with you.”
The city passed a motion that for the remainder of 2020, hotels and motels will get a deferral, and then for second quarter they will start paying regularly.
“This gives them basically a whole year for them to get back on their feet,” Perez said.
