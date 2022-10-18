WEST COLUMBIA — Two Columbia-Brazoria ISD campuses briefly sheltered in place Monday as a precaution after the city reported a chlorine gas leak.
The shelter-in-place lasted from about 10:55 to 11:20 a.m. Monday at West Columbia Elementary and Columbia High School because of a leak at one of the city’s water wells, C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
“A chlorine cylinder from the water well behind the police department was venting,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said. “There was no danger, no cloud formed at all.”
When workers discovered the venting, the fire department responded and a shelter-in-place order for up to a half-mile around the well issued, Odin said.
“It was just to be cautious and it was released after,” he said. “The cylinder was dealt with and everything is back up to normal.”
At the elementary, Galloway said, everyone stayed inside for recess or physical education classes and the high school was limited time outside.
“At the high school, because all of our buildings are separate, we had limited outside exposure, meaning athletics was kept inside,” Galloway said. “We allowed the kids to change classes but got them inside as quickly as we could.”
The district lifted the shelter in place and the schedule returned to normal by 11:30 a.m. with no one sent home, he said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
