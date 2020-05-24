OYSTER CREEK — Mayor Justin Mills will do “everything in his power” to delay and slow the Sea Port Oil Terminal project and pipeline, whether or not it directly affects the city.
Surfside Beach resident Donna Robinson attended Thursday’s meeting to bring awareness and advocate against the pipeline.
“We are in the comment period right now and even know it might not affect y'all, we would like y'all’s help,” Robinson said. “This slows down the processing plan a bit.”
Although the terminal claims to be in Oyster Creek, the proposed oil storage tank will be at FM 523 near Seabreeze Landfill in Angleton, City Administrator Toby Guenter said.
"We were scrambling and trying to figure it out," Mills said. "We haven't received anything from them. They need to stop calling it Oyster Creek."
The Liquified Natural Gas pipe corridor will run along Shank Lake and Levee Road near the Oyster Creek municipal area, which could bring potential flooding to the city, Robinson said.
The city had limited knowledge about the project besides a brief conversation with operators' attorneys two years ago, Mills said.
The storage tank area could store up to 4.8 million barrels of crude oil.
The pipes will pass through the Brazos River, wetlands and Surfside neighborhood and beach, which brought environmental and residential concerns from Robinson.
“The damage to the wetlands could be horrendous,” Robinson said. “We are asking them for additional time and a public hearing of some sorts.”
The project includes transporting crude oil from an existing pipeline in Houston to a deepwater port, according to U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration documents.
Surfside residents’ objections lead to Surfside Beach council's unanimous opposition to the construction in March.
The city will release more information and a comment link opposing the pipeline on its website and social media, Mills said.
"I'll do what I can on my end to help y'all," Mills said to Robinson. "I don't want anything to do with it. I'll help you as much as I can."
Also at Thursday's meeting, Oyster Creek council approved an ordinance that legalizes golf cart, all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles use on city streets with a 35 mph or less speed limit.
Thursday’s meeting was the final to broadcasted through Zoom, Mills said, implying that they will return to in-person meetings.
(1) entry
Pipelines are one of the most safest way to transport product. It’s a proven fact from incident reports. Do these folks realize how many pipelines are in this area for decades with zero incidents??? Wake up .
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.