LAKE JACKSON — An exhaustive discussion about rabbits led to a motion to kill the topic by a noticeably frustrated councilman.
City Attorney Sherri Russell presented a list of options for Lake Jackson City Council to consider during its meeting Monday in response to push from residents to allow rabbits to be raised for FFA projects. Council previously voted 3-2 to have Russell draft a proposal to ease the restrictions on rabbits, which are banned by the city under its current animal ordinance.
Russell suggested council could change the current ordinance by just eliminating the term “and rabbits” from the definition of livestock for the city, or choose between options that would allow rabbits via permits or without permits.
Lake Jackson Mayor Roznovsky cited concerns about raising rabbits, including approximate weight, details about breeding with gestation periods and information on feral rabbits, things not everyone might be aware of he said.
The draft ordinance restricts residents from breeding, slaughtering or selling rabbits, Russell said.
Among stipulations the city could include in the ordinance were limits on the number of rabbits each resident can own, whether permits or allowances would be made for all residents or just FFA and 4-H students, and if inspections would be necessary for permitting or ownership.
There were so many options, it took council a while to decide where to even begin.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth recommended the ordinance be extended to include all residents and not require permits, limit the number to three rabbits per household and require different holding cages to keep males and females separated.
Comments from two people led to more discussion by the council.
Gary Hunter argued allowing rabbits would open the door to chickens and ducks, which he accused Seth and Councilman Chase Blanchard in conspiring to make happen. Those representatives previously expressed support for allowing residents to raise chickens at their homes.
A second speaker, an anti-government activist who does not live in Lake Jackson, argued in favor of allowing animals. That speaker’s continued interruptions of council’s discussions over about a 30-minute period prompted Councilman Jon Baker to call for an end to the discussion.
“We’re just beating this to death,” Baker said. “And I would like to get back to more infrastructure, more potholes or more roads and taking care of the citizens and the leaks, and stuff like this instead of beating this up about chickens and rabbits. This might be important, but I think we got a lot more important things to do for to the city instead of just beat this to death over and over.”
Residents keep bringing it up, Seth said, which is why it keeps coming back.
“The only way you can end a discussion is somebody put a motion out there. If you want to end this discussion tonight, you end the discussion with a motion to not make any changes,” Roznovsky said. “And then if you get a second you get a second and we’ll discuss it and we’ll go on. But nobody has come up and said we want to stop it. We want to be open enough to allow for some rabbits with restrictions in the city. That’s where we’re going.”
At that point, Baker stated he wanted to make a motion to end the discussion and move on to talk more about infrastructure and other matters. His effort proved unsuccessful.
The discussion finally ended with Russell saying she had enough to come back to the next meeting with a first reading for the ordinance, and council could vote for or against it at that time.
In other business, council discussed the curb cut opening on Oyster Creek Drive near the Woodshore subdivision. This included an intense discussion between Councilman Vinay Singhania and Roznovsky over the need for the cut if developers and Clute officials already made an agreement on a cross cut in the Kroger parking lot.
However, Roznovsky held firm that a motion had been made to move forward with the project if the developers addressed the two stipulations required for its approval, which they seem to be working on, he said.
A request from Bridge Tower Homes developers to close portions or whole streets from Nov. 1 to sometime in April for the Lakewood Manor development construction near Husiache Street in on hold while the city canvasses the opinions of residents who would be affected. Council plans to take up the measure again at its Nov. 7 meeting.
