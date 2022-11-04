WEST COLUMBIA — Clark Woodson Jr. studied the tiny “x” mark on the land deed that C-BISD Superintendent Steve Galloway presented him. Not much distinguished the signature, but Woodson is sure the document was signed by his great-grandfather, Charles “Charlie” Brown.
C-BISD donated its copy of the original land donation to the Columbia Historical Museum on Oct. 26.
Galloway said the document’s existence surprised everyone.
“The document was found in our central office records storage,” Galloway said. “In my 12 years as superintendent, the box had never been touched until last summer when we were organizing things. We put eyes on and inspected every document in every box and were totally surprised by what we found.”
C-BISD Board President Jonathan Champagne said, “I have been on the board for over 20 years and never contemplated C-BISD having the deed. What a valuable piece of history to find and honor to share with the community!”
The document is dated Sept. 16, 1896, and states that the gift of land is “to be used for the education of colored children.”
Galloway said, “The document does have original handwriting on it, but there is a possibility that it could be the second copy of a triplicate. Regardless, this an original document from this land transaction, and we consider it to be historical gold.”
Woodson, whose wife, Kathleen, is an officer on the museum board, said he approved of the deed being donated to the museum.
“I think that’s probably the right place for it,” he said.
President Barbara Stubbs accepted the document for the museum.
“We will have the deed professionally framed with special preservation procedures so no further deterioration will occur,” she said. “We will contact a company to move forward with this quickly and how long the actual process will take is uncertain, but we will display it for the public to view along with the Charlie Brown exhibit we already have.”
Galloway added that the Supreme Court ruled in May 1896 that separate-but-equal facilities were constitutional in the Plessey vs. Ferguson decision.
“I have no doubt that this influenced the land transfer. History tells us that Charlie Brown was not educated in reading and writing, as evidenced by the notary signing for Charlie Brown and Charlie Brown placing his mark by marking an X on the document.
“What an amazing story of someone wanting the future to be brighter and taking action to make sure that possibility would come to life,” he said.
The museum will take necessary steps for preservation and will display the document.
Brown was born into slavery in Virginia in the late 1820s. He used an “X” for his signature because he never learned to read and write.
He moved to Texas after being freed and, once here, he began acquiring property. By 1910, he owned about 3,000 acres, most of it in and around West Columbia. In 1896, he deeded land to the school district 16 for a school at West Bernard and Brown streets. The building was later named the Charlie Brown School in his honor.
Brown died in 1920, however, his wish for a school for Black children did not. In 1937, the Charlie Brown School was constructed at West Bernard and Brown streets (named for Charlie Brown). The school was the first in West Columbia to serve Black children.
“A number of different buildings graced the property between West Bernard and Brown Street known as the Charlie Brown School. The present structure was built in 1956 and was used to educate Black students until integration in 1965,” according to the Charlie Brown Heritage Foundation.
Altha Mae Williams Turpin was the first principal and teacher for the first school for Black children on the site.
The school served Black students until integration in 1965.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.