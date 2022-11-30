ANGLETON — The trial of a Rosharon man accused of posing as a truancy officer, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl opened Tuesday with the man pleading not guilty to all charges.
Law enforcement officials allege John Eloy Orozco, 37, assaulted an Alvin High School freshman on October 19, 2021. Officers said they received a tip after the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office published a sketch and surveillance video to social media. They arrested Orozco two days later.
Defense in the case waived an opportunity to provide an opening statement to start the trial.
Assistant District Attorney Kenyata Thompson used the prosecution’s opening statement to outline what she described as “a day forever etched” in the memory of the girl.
Prosecutors allege Orozco found the girl and her boyfriend in a public park skipping their class final period of the day. They claim the suspect, who they said was driving a sedan, watched them return to school to catch their typical rides home.
The girl arrived too late to ride home with family, and prosecutors say Orozco waited until she was alone, approached her and produced a badge identifying himself as a truancy officer, saying he had video evidence of her skipping school.
Prosecutors then say the girl got in the vehicle. She had been in a habit of not attending her final-hour class due to conflicts with other students, and school officials had threatened to call an officer into the matter, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors allege Orozco began a multi-stage assault on the student, first in the backseat of the vehicle, then later in the wooded area to the north and east of the Chocolate Bayou Public Boat Ramp off of Highway 35.
The girl told law enforcement she removed a blue rubber wristband and left it at the scene of the assault. A “methodical” searched of the scene turned up the wristband, Brazoria County Patrol Sergeant Chad Polinske said.
He added upon cross examination that he had search along three or four trails before finding the item and contacting the Criminal Investigation Department.
Prosecutors Thompson and Assistant District Attorney Travis Townsend spent much of their morning chaining together the hours after the alleged incident through the girl’s return to her home, her admittance into the HCA Alvin medical center for treatment and examination, initial discussions with law enforcement and family, the ensuing search for the crime scene and creation of the sketch which law enforcement eventually shared on Facebook.
Defense attorneys Bill Leathers and Tom Sticker objected to use of some of the testimony as hearsay, as parts of it referred to secondhand knowledge of events.
The defense also raised an objection to some surveillance video, which they said they had not been given an opportunity to review. The state said they had provided the video as part of a larger group of digital evidence on a hard drive in the discovery phase of the case. The defense did not object to video shown to the jury of Polinske searching for physical evidence the night of October 19, 2021.
The 12 jurors and two alternates, nine men and five women, were escorted from the room for a short time as the court established what was admissible based on what had been told to whom and when.
The discussion largely revolved around Patrol Deputy Edwin Morgan, who was the first member of law enforcement in contact with the alleged victim, and her aunt, who had taken her for medical treatment.
“She seemed to have no emotion. She was just laying there,” Morgan said, describing the victim’s demeanor at the hospital.
If convicted of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, Orozco could face up to a life sentence on each count, which could be applied by the judge concurrently or stacked on top of each other, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
Online records show Orozco has a previous sexual assault conviction from 2002 in Pearland, from which he received a sentence of 10 years probation. He also has been previously charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
The trial resumes Wednesday in District Judge Terri Holder’s courtroom at the Brazoria County courthouse in Angleton.
