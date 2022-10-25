Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
State of the County Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 501 Karankawa St., Angleton. Member and nonmember group tables available. Registration $40 elected official and members, $50 nonmembers. Booth space available $125. RSVP 979-233-2223 or admin@bchispanicchamber.com.
Fun-Timer’s Mini Trip: 9:30 a.m. meet at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Traveling to Brookwood Campus Brookshire. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $15 per person and all travelers are to pay for shopping and meal. Call 979-415-2600.
Family Fun Painted Pumpkins: 5 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. We provide the pumpkins and paint and you provide the creativity. All ages. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Book Discussion: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Share your thoughts and opinions of “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-864-1519.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Discussing “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-345-3394.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Wednesday
Refuse To Be A Victim: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Develop personal safety strategies. Lunch provided; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis at 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Blood Drive: 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at 702 FM 523, Freeport. Contact Tracy Toutcheque at 979-415-1000 or tracy.toutcheque@siigroup.com.
Thursday
11th Annual Transportation & Infrastructure Summit: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall Heritage Complex at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Rosharon. $50 individual or $600 table sponsor (table of 8). Call 979-848-0560.
The Julie Baron Memorial Fur Ball 2022: 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Dinner, dancing, live music (Cole Degges), auctions and more. $50 per person; donations accepted. Proceeds benefit SPCA of Brazoria County. Email renee@spcabc.org.
Fright Night: 6 to 9 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd, Freeport. Trick or treating and costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good. Call 979-233-0066.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
“The Deep Roots Of Texas Edible, Medicinal & Craft Plants”: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Dr. Leslie Bush discusses plants that were used in Texas. Call 979-864-1208.
Refuge For Women Hope Gala: 6:30 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets and table sponsorship available at hope2022.betterworld.org. Contact Miranda Corn at 979-415-4622 or miranda.corn@refugeforwomen.org.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough et al. Call 979-415-2590.
Halloween Bash: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Hermanos Excepcionales Venus La Tierra Y Marte: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Presentation in Spanish. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Marshall High Reunion registration: Event is 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $80 registration covers souvenir program and dinner. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Book-ineering Book Club: 4:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Discuss “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle and work on a project inspired by the book. Call 979-864-1519.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Women’s only course. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic.Call 979-230-3036.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallard at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood Drive: 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at The Recreation Center Studio 5, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley Charles at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Clute Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail: 6 to 8 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Come dressed in your Halloween best and join us for candy, mini pumpkins. All participants must stay in their cars. 14 years old and under. Contact 979-265-8392.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Self-Sufficiency Group: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
The Changing Mind Seminar: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Features Dr. Lyndon Forbes Barnwell explaining Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment. Lunch included at no cost. Rsvp required. Call 979-849-5051
“A Slaying At The Speakeasy” Murder Mystery Fundraiser: 7 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $35 tickets. 1920s-inspired “Great Gatsby” interactive murder mystery game. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks; alcohol will be served to guests 21 and older. Call 979-297-1570.
The Birds Around Us: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free; RSVP requested. Call 979-265-7831.
Boo Bash 2022: 6 to 9 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Rain or shine. Carnival games, costume contests and much more. Call 979-297-4533.
