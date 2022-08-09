CLUTE
With a line that stretched to the side of the building this weekend, the Brazoria County Dream Center had more than 1,000 kids and 500 families attend its annual back-to-school bash.
To streamline the process for all, residents went through the Dream Center to pick up different items, starting with community resources, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“The people will come in and see the community booths up at the front and sign in,” she said. “We had Community Health Network, Brazosport College, River of Hope and a few others. After that, they will go to the shoe department and get their shoes because that takes the longest. They get socks and shoes.”
Food was next on the list. Each family received 26 pounds of food that included items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Willis said.
“The first week of school is hectic no matter where you are, and even if you get free lunches, they could get messed up. So we want to ensure that part of their life is not chaotic,” Willis said. “It contains oatmeal, good protein breakfasts, and lunch and dinner stuff.”
The next stop was for backpacks filled with supplies broken down by grade levels, she said.
The high school backpacks have folders, hand sanitizer, water bottles, paper, pens and earbuds, while the younger grades get headphones, tissues and crayons, Willis said.
Hygiene kits that included shampoo, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb and washcloth also were handed out, she said.
With only 1,000 hygiene kits and 500 food kits available, the Dream Center was limited to how many people it could help this year, Willis said.
“It’s the economy. People can’t make ends meet. Everyone here falls in the low- to moderate-income. They can’t make that dollar stretch anymore, so this might be their breaking point,” she said. “We usually average around 800 to 900. This year is 1,100, and that’s just the children. We have over 525 families. We’ve found about 150 supplies for the wait list on Monday, so we have an overflow bag of extra supplies. So, Monday, what we have extra, they will only get school supplies and not the other stuff.”
As the line of people outside grew, residents from all over the county could see the impact the Dream Center has on the families that receive their items.
“This is a good thing they’re doing right now for people,” said Missy Johnson of Clute. “This is my second year. It’s more so the help because you might think you have it and then fall short, and this is where you can come and get help. Life happens.”
Deborah Burton of Richwood appreciated the difference the Dream Center is making for struggling families.
“With this recession, they’re helping the community by giving back to the community,” Burton said. “By the Dream Center helping the community, it helps keep people out of jail and keeps families up to par. I see a lot of people here that have just been released, and they don’t have anything, and keeping from that, they come here for food, which gives them strength to find a job. It’s a good place to come when you need help.”
Regardless of age, all were grateful and excited for new items to start the school year.
“I’m excited to get shoes. I need them,” 11-year-old Leah James said. “Any shoes, they would be nice to have. It’s important because if you don’t have the necessary things, you can’t do what you need to at school. Some families need this stuff.”
Two young volunteers were 15-year-old Timothy Richardson and his 13-year-old brother, Matthew.
“It’s the feeling of knowing I’m helping the community and helping those less fortunate than myself,” Timothy Richardson said. “This makes me realize that I can make a difference in my community and help those who need the help. The one thing that makes me want to come back every year is the smile I see every time someone gets that backpack.”
Volunteer Pauline Davidson of Missouri City uses the opportunity to help others the way she wished was available when her kids were young.
“I grew up in Sweeny, and I still have family here. I come here and volunteer all the time. We didn’t have this kind of thing when I was raising my kids,” she said. “This would have come in handy, so it’s awesome. We’re here to help people. They do a grand scale of helping so many people at once. So the fact they have somewhere that’s a one-stop shop for the resources they need it’s awesome.”
