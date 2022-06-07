With more than four dozen people nominated, many multiple times, choosing this year's class of Leaders Under 40 proved challenging for The Facts management team. All nominees should be proud of the work they are doing for our communities.
The Facts is honored to announce the 20 members of the Leaders Under 40 Class of 2022, presented here alphabetically. Honorees will be contacted shortly about reception in their honor and a questionnaire featured in an upcoming special edition of The Facts.
Matthew Allen, Cordoba Law Firm
Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director
Dr. Rachel Becker, Hope Animal Hospital
Nicole Bogy, Nicole Bogy Designs, West Columbia
David Galloway, Brazos Commercial Roofing, Jones Creek alderman
Nita Garza, Dow Chemical Co.
Amanda Goodman, Dow Chemical Co.
Cory Hagan, Hagan Insurance
La Toyia Laws, Quartz Medical Billing & Coding
Lindsay Lazzaro, BASF Corp.
Laurin Moore, Angleton ISD Education Foundation
Megan Mainer, City of Angleton Parks and Recreation Director
Chris McLeod, Brazosport ISD
Mario Muraira, Dow, Freeport City Council
Anthony Norris, Angleton Fire Department
Dr. Mitesh Patel, St. Luke’s Medical Group
Gracie Pequeno, Brazosport College
Javier SanMiguel, San Miguel Roofing
Dr. Rassull Suarez, Dow physician, Live Oak Clinic
Michael White, Brazoria County Groundwater Conservation District
