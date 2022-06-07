Wooden plaque with silver plate isolated on white 3d illustration

Wooden plaque with silver plate isolated on white.

 The Kuzmins

With more than four dozen people nominated, many multiple times, choosing this year's class of Leaders Under 40 proved challenging for The Facts management team. All nominees should be proud of the work they are doing for our communities.

The Facts is honored to announce the 20 members of the Leaders Under 40 Class of 2022, presented here alphabetically. Honorees will be contacted shortly about reception in their honor and a questionnaire featured in an upcoming special edition of The Facts.

Matthew Allen, Cordoba Law Firm

Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director

Dr. Rachel Becker, Hope Animal Hospital

Nicole Bogy, Nicole Bogy Designs, West Columbia

David Galloway, Brazos Commercial Roofing, Jones Creek alderman

Nita Garza, Dow Chemical Co.

Amanda Goodman, Dow Chemical Co.

Cory Hagan, Hagan Insurance

La Toyia Laws, Quartz Medical Billing & Coding

Lindsay Lazzaro, BASF Corp.

Laurin Moore, Angleton ISD Education Foundation

Megan Mainer, City of Angleton Parks and Recreation Director

Chris McLeod, Brazosport ISD

Mario Muraira, Dow, Freeport City Council

Anthony Norris, Angleton Fire Department

Dr. Mitesh Patel, St. Luke’s Medical Group

Gracie Pequeno, Brazosport College

Javier SanMiguel, San Miguel Roofing

Dr. Rassull Suarez, Dow physician, Live Oak Clinic

Michael White, Brazoria County Groundwater Conservation District

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.