As people bundle up to the maximum extent possible to stay warm and reduce power consumption, part of the problem with consistent power supply right now is not only the demand, but the loss of capacity due to units going offline because of the cold. That’s according to the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, which manages electricity flow to around 90 percent of Texans.
The generating units dropping offline cut across multiple fuel types. Around 30,000 megawatts of energy generation was pushed off the system, according to the most recent announcement from the electricity management organization.
“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a statement.
Operating reserves jumped from fewer than 1,000 megawatts to 2,621 megawatts as of 2:19 p.m., but rotating outages are continuing in accordance with ERCOT’s Energy Emergency Alert 3. Demand on the electricity system set a record with 69,150 megawatts Sunday night, which is more than 3,200 higher than the previous record, set in 2018.
Statistics released by ERCOT to market participants showed around 27,000 megawatts of capacity from thermal energy generation — which is mostly natural gas — went offline, according to energy expert Jesse Jenkins, a professor with Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.
The problem occurred when water and other elements in the gas mixture froze at the wellhead of natural gas wells.
Power generation units aren’t the only aspect that went offline. The online CenterPoint Energy outage tracker also was unavailable for much of Monday.
For those supplied by Texas-New Mexico Power, there were about 60 outages around Angleton affecting 6,225 customers as of Monday afternoon.
Other local Texas-New Mexico Power outages in the county include, around Brazoria, 29 outages for 4,148 customers, 12 outages affecting 1,588 customers around West Columbia, and eight outages affecting 73 customers in and around Sweeny
CenterPoint and Texas-New Mexico Power officials do not expect power to return to affected areas until at least for the remainder of the day, according to company news releases.
STAY OFF THE ROADS
While sunlight helped ice to melt, refreezing was expected, with temperatures that didn’t rise above freezing during the daytime forecast to drop to around 14 degrees Monday night. People should expect slick, dangerous conditions on local roads, according to the Houston District of the state Department of Transportation.
“As soon as we get to the time of nightfall, they are going to flash freeze again and tonight will be another bad night on the roadways,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Folks need to still need to restrict their travel. They may be decent right now but as soon as temperature even further, they will flash freeze anything that has liquid on it.”
People who get stranded on the roads can call 800-525-5555 to reach Texas Roadside Assistance. The number is also printed on Texas driver’s licenses.
If you call the number, a dispatcher will connect you to a local state trooper or a nearby police department to check on you and provide help. While the cold can present emergency issues, the number is meant for non-emergency situations.
CANCELLATIONS
All classes and campus operations for Brazosport College have been canceled through Tuesday, according to a news release.
The cancellation includes dual-credit, online and hybrid courses, as well as face-to face-instruction, the release states. The Bill & Julia May Children’s Center is also closed Tuesday, the release states.
The Presidents’ Day concert by the College and Community band planned for Monday at The Clarion has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, and the Brazosport College Board of Regents’ February meeting has been canceled.
Officials anticipate Brazosport College will reopen Wednesday, and updates will be posted to brazosport.edu and all of the college’s social media accounts.
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees canceled today’s meeting in light of the weather, according to a statement on the district’s website.
The Lake Jackson City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has also been canceled, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said via email.
Freeport’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday is also set to be canceled, Mayor Brooks Bass said.
EMPTY SHELVES
Elsewhere in Lake Jackson, emergency supplies at Home Depot were wiped out quickly, supervisor Matt Newbury said Monday afternoon.
“We haven’t had heaters in weeks,” he said. “I have about five cases of water left and that’s it.”
Insulation sold out last Wednesday; generators and rental generators sold out Monday, he said. The store was supposed to receive four emergency trucks from Dallas, but after the 130-vehicle crash on an icy interstate Friday morning, nothing arrived in Lake Jackson, he said.
“I don’t know when the next shipments are coming,” he said.
Home Depot closed at 1 p.m. with tentative plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday — “but that could change,” Newbury said.
Last week, Lowe’s saw a similar situation to Home Depot, selling out of emergency heating and insulating supplies, though they had “plenty” of bottled water as of Monday afternoon, Assistant Store Manager Trent Lowery said.
“But we’re out of firewood, fireplaces, heaters, all the pipe wrapping stuff, pool noodles,” he said.
A truck was supposed to bring more supplies today, but Lowery believes the delivery was pushed back to Tuesday night or Wednesday, he said.
“If we’re getting anything sooner than that we haven’t heard yet,” he said.
Staff had not been told whether they were closing early, he said. Under regular hours, Lowe’s closes at 9 p.m.
After closing at 5 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Mall stayed closed Monday with plans to reopen Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.
Multiple attempts to reach Walmart and Tractor Supply in Angleton by phone Monday were unsuccessful.
Both Kroger and H-E-B shut their doors early again Monday, with Kroger stores shutting at 4 p.m. and H-E-B outlets at 5 p.m. It wasn’t clear when each would be open Tuesday, though both cautioned weather conditions could lead to continued abbreviated hours.
