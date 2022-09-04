OYSTER CREEK — The City Council decided to waive fees for the use of the Community Center for two upcoming events in the coming months after receiving requests from individuals who say they want to bring the city together with meals.
Cesar Cantu of the Carpenter’s House and resident Roy Dehoyos made the requests Thursday evening.
Cantu said that he wanted to hold a community “Fun Day” on Oct. 22.
“We threw a Fun Day— it’s not a fundraiser, it’s a Fun Day— at our church two weeks ago and saw about 200-250 people, so what we’d like to do is utilize the Community Center so that we can reach more folks from this area and just feed ‘em. That’s all we want to do,” Cantu said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to bring the community together. Maybe some folks that are neighbors and don’t know each other could get to know each other."
He also talked about bringing horses and expressed a desire to help with Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve community events.
The city typically holds a Thanksgiving event the day before the holiday, Mayor Justin Mills said.
“We need all the help we can get,” he said.
Immediately following on the agenda, Dehoyos had similar designs to hold an event called “Help a Family Feed a Family” on November 19.
“That’s kind of what I’m doing also. A lot of people here in Oyster— this is both sides— just helping all the kids that are out there that just need help,” Dehoyos said. “Put something in their bellies and what I’m also doing is giving away rosaries, bibles, we’re doing prayers with them, that kind of thing. I’m not a preacher or anything, but my group we ride with, we help people out.”
The meal of items like chicken, rice and beans would be free and would be building on an event they held the previous year, Dehoyos said.
“Just a little help ain’t gonna hurt anybody,” he said.
In other business, the city further whittled down their budget in advance of their public hearing on Tuesday and expected final vote on September 15.
“As of right now, with these numbers, we do have the budget balanced. We didn’t leave much left on the bone,” Mills said while complementing the city staff and department heads regarding their help in making further revisions to the town’s budget since they had gone over it the previous week.
The budget still contained a three percent pay increase for nearly all city employees and addressed the budget of the Fire Department, indicating that a line-item had been left for “radios and repairs,” as well as a specific item set up to save for a new truck.
He asked for information from the department with regards to their needs and indicated that Oyster Creek should try to get corporate grants to help fund things like equipment.
Mills urged the council to push back some Water Department expenses for the purpose of keeping consumer costs lower rather than raising rates further following price hikes by the Brazosport Water Authority.
“What we’re covered for on the water rates is going to be a wash due to BWA raising the water rates so high on us this year. We opted to deviate from our plan, which will add a year to what we were doing, but we’re at the end of it anyway,” Mills said.
This summer, BWA had announced a hike of over 40 cents per 1,000 gallons of water.
“It’s a dirty hike. It’s a big hike. BWA ought to be ashamed,” Mills said.
The council also passed a resolution authorizing the police department to apply for a grant under the governor’s Operation Lone Star program, designed to help law enforcement near the national border or waterways combat illegal drug and human trafficking.
If successful, the grant would allow the police department to work on infrastructure improvement projects at no cost to the city.
