Stretching along the Texas coast to take in all of Jefferson and Galveston counties and all but a bit of northern Brazoria County, the redrawn U.S. House District 14 doesn't look much different than the old one.
That shouldn't be a bad thing for either of the people seeking to present it, who both have spent almost their whole lives in the district's boundaries or on its doorstep.
Incumbent Republican Randy Weber, 69, has represented District 14 since 2012, following two terms representing District 29 in the Texas House and six years on Pearland City Council.
He and his wife, Brenda, owned and operated Weber Air & Heat for 35 years, a small business they built from the ground up in Pearland. A native of Nederland, Brenda Weber worked as an elementary school teacher for almost three decades. The incumbent was born and raised on the north edge of Brazoria County and has lived within a 20-mile radius his entire life, Weber said. The couple now lives in Friendswood.
Weber has served as a Brazoria County Grand Jury commissioner, a Brazoria County Redistricting Committee member, a Texas Republican Party Convention delegate, president of Brazoria County Cities Association, a Brazoria County Republican Party member and chair of the Pearland Area Republican Party Headquarters. He also is an active member of Sagemont Church.
Democratic challenger Mikal Williams, 46, a licensed attorney and mediator who co-founded and served as General Counsel of the Central Texas Allied Health Institute is a Baytown native who now lives in Kemah. He has one child, 14-year-old Mikal Williams II.
In receiving his Juris Doctorate, he is trained to draft, advocate for and against, and pass legislation. He believes in having in-person town halls to be available and accountable to the constituents, he said, and is ready to reach across the aisle, not obstruct, to get work done for Congressional District 14, he said in his questionnaire.
His community involvement includes Galveston County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, pro bono legal assistance and co-sponsored and volunteered for the USW Local 13 Lockout Christmas Toy Drive.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The winner will serve a two-year term.
QUESTIONS:
The backlog in immigration courts has increased every quarter since 2016, according to data compiled by Syracuse University. What action should Congress take to address this backlog?
WEBER: The first step Congress should take is to address the border crisis and build the wall. Before we can address any backlog, we must regain operational control of our southern border, otherwise illegal immigration will backlog the system even more. The surge of crossings at our southern border is driven by the belief by illegal immigrants that they will be able to apply for asylum, abscond from their court hearings, and live in the United States consequence-free.
Congress should also take steps to create disincentives for the countries allowing their citizens to leave their countries illegally for the United States. Also, we need to crack down on the drug cartels and trafficking at the border, as drugs and crime are having major impacts all across the United States and killing as many as 300 Americans each day.
WILLIAMS: Congress can fight for the proper funding and clearer immigration policies to make the process more efficient. They can approve the $177.5 million FY22 request for over 600 additional judges, attorneys and court staff to complete this mission instead of focusing on a wall that doesn't work.
QUESTION
The Fed is raising interest rates in an effort to avoid recession and curb inflation. What other measures should the federal government do to ease the strain on working families?
WEBER: The first step Congress must take is to curb wasteful government spending that is raising the price of groceries, gas, cars and housing, and growing our national debt. We cannot continue to treat our national debt as a credit card to spend today and expect our children and grandchildren to pay later. We need to increase take-home pay, create good-paying jobs and bring stability to the economy through pro-growth tax and deregulatory policies. We should repurpose the hundreds of billions of unspent past emergency COVID funding to address today’s inflation emergency and shrink the deficit. We should also strengthen Americans’ wallets by taking tax increases off the Washington agenda, instead pursuing permanent tax relief for individuals and families, and supercharging the economy by making it easier for companies to invest in the American economy. We should also make sure that we are once again energy independent. The green new deal policies of this administration are a fiasco and Americans are paying at the pump and in grocery stores. Reopen pipelines and drilling to allow us to lower prices at gas pumps with domestic production.
WILLIAMS: The federal government should limit pandemic relief spending and focus on cutting the deficit. They should reform the tax code and increase the top 1 percent earners rate to raise more revenue. They should lower healthcare, energy, trade and procurement costs ensuring the government is getting the best price for the dollar.
QUESTION
Should marijuana be federally decriminalized, and why or why not?
WEBER: Marijuana should not be decriminalized at the federal level.
WILLIAMS: Yes, marijuana should be federally decriminalized. Marijuana should be able to be used for its medicinal purposes as well as, like alcohol, be regulated and taxed for adult recreational consumption. The vast savings to the state from the reduction of incarcerated individuals for minor possession charges plus the tax revenue generated from adult consumption can be reinvested into the infrastructure and healthcare needs of the state without an increase in property taxes to get such projects done. It's a win win.
