CLUTE — The beat of the drums could be heard in the distance and sirens alerted the crowd that the champions were on their way.
Brazosport ISD celebrated the Brazoswood boys and girls water polo teams with a parade on the streets around the campus, with fire trucks, a float carrying the girls’ softball players, the Brazoswood Belles and cheer squad, band and emergency responders.
The boys team won the first Class 6A UIL state championship this month. The girls were runners-up for the competition.
The players were all smiles as they held up their trophies and threw rubber chickens to the crowd. Having their hard work recognized is something both teams appreciate.
“My freshman, sophomore and junior year, we’ve gotten fifth in state,” boys’ team captain Jayden Arana said. “It’s not as recognizable and we do get congratulations at the end of the day, but after winning and then our girls also getting a runner-up, this is the most recognition we’ve got.
“It makes me feel awesome, and I’m sure it makes these guys hungry for next year, too.”
Girls’ team co-captain Minnie Tran welcomes the recognition the school’s aquatics program earned with this year’s success.
“That’s just an unbelievable part of it all,” water polo coach Robert Brown said. “I mean, I didn’t expect all that. I was just wanting to win state. This is just icing on the cake. And that being recognized and the kids being recognized for all their hard work and effort in accomplishing that goal — we put a lot of pressure on ourselves — and we were able to pull it off. So that feels great.”
This was a goal that both teams have been working on for three or four years, Brown said.
“It’s a sense of relief because we were able to accomplish our goal, but there was pressure along the way. It wasn’t easy and there were a lot of bumps in the road,” Brown said. “But in the end, we were able to achieve that goal and that part still hasn’t totally processed with me because it has been so busy. But I’m sure maybe over the holiday break, I’ll be able to sit back and just think about it all.”
Arana, a senior, said he’s been waiting four years for this win, and now it’s bittersweet as his time with water polo has ended and he goes on to pursue other things in college.
“There’s been a couple of nights that I’ve shed a couple of tears missing a little bit of the season,” Arana said. “And sometimes I wish I could go back, play a couple more games.”
Arana was sporting his chicken hat and the teams were throwing out rubber chickens from their floats. There’s a story behind it, he said.
There’s a 20-plus year tradition that the hat gets passed down to the next team captain chosen by the previous captain each year.
The girls team has an egg hat and Tran said that the person who shows the best leadership qualities gets to take ownership of it.
Arana says his time to hand it off to the next person he deems fit to lead the team as captain next year is coming soon.
A lot of the crowd that showed up were team parents and their families holding signs for their loved ones including Carson and Kym Pyeatt, who were supporting boys team member Colin Pyeatt.
“I think that team has worked hard for a very long time and they deserved it,” Kym Pyeatt said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”
Mandee Lower has a child on each team, but says the water polo team is bigger than just her own family — they are family, she said.
Renee Shuster, who has a child in the Brazoswood band, came out to support the team because it’s part of Brazoswood, she said.
“I think Brazoswood was doing a great job of creating a sense of community, so I come to support all the kids,” Shuster said. “My kids have friends on the water polo teams.”
Belles dancer Katherine Strong said the water polo team doesn’t often get recognized, and she is there to support all of Brazoswood’s teams, she said.
“We’re just out here supporting them because this is a big day,” Strong said. “It’s not really as well-known in the school, so I feel like this is a good opportunity for more people to recognize them and to just acknowledge all that they do even though it’s not as big as football. I think it’s awesome that it’s finally getting the recognition that it deserves, so I’m proud of them.”
