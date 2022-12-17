ANGLETON — City council members expressed concerns about requests the developer of the Stasny Ranch Development has of the city to make the 331-acre project happen.
Chief among them are the strain a proposed access road would place on already strained roads near the site at the northwest corner of Highway 288 and Highway 35, and the rate at which the developer wants to be reimbursed for infrastructure costs.
Representatives of Behrens Land Group and Kai and Associates, the companies behind the Planned Unit Development, outlined its four negotiating points during Tuesday’s council meeting. Their presentation highlighted the amount of investment the project will bring while seeking cooperation from the city to make it happen.
Under the master plan presented to the city, the site would be divided into 160 acres for industrial use, 27 acres for commercial, 15 acres for multifamily residential and 50 acres residential.
“The industrial user will invest about $1 billion into the property,” Behrens representative Parke Patterson said. “At full buildout, we will have about 22,000 new jobs. It is clearly a very impactful land use to the city.”
In exchange, the developers are asking the city to allow a municipal utility district within city limits; work to obtain needed right of way for a collector road to Anchor Road; allow 50-foot lots for single family homes and a multifamily complex of up to 300 units; and entering into a tax rebate program with the developer to repay development costs, such as water and sewer installation.
Traffic control and roadway safety were a major concern for Councilman John Wright, who led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jason Perez.
“My fear is Anchor Road where you have the road coming out at,” Wright said. “For those who use that area a lot, it’s already kind of congested because you have the feeder, the on-ramp, and you have the road coming in from the north end. Anchor Road is hopefully going to be replaced and widened in the next few years, but the amount of traffic we’re seeing there is just exponential. I believe it’s going to cause wrecks and accidents over there.”
Councilman Cecil Booth believes a former landfill is underneath where the collector road would be built, creating another obstacle because of environmental hurdles that situation would entail.
The developers said the collector road is a crucial component to the project given the amount of truck traffic the proposed industrial tenant would create. That tenant’s identity has not been made public.
Wright wasn’t ready to support it, however.
“If you put a development of that size, they have to go somewhere. And how do they safely traverse 288 and 35 and access it,” Wright said. “It’s already getting congested in that little area, and it’s just going to get worse.”
The developers emphasized their understanding of the difficulties the intersection presents and the state highway department will be involved in the solution.
Members also raised concerns about the planned 75 percent rebate on new property taxes that would be generated by the development, suggesting that amount seemed rather high. However, it is not unusual given the size of the development, said Stephen M. Eustis, who is advising the developer on behalf of the utility district. He has worked with projects that had 100 percent rebates, he said.
Even with the rebate at that level, Angleton still would see more than $240 million in new tax revenue and fees over the expected 25-year life of the rebate program, Eustis said. He also said because almost half of the site will be for industrial use, it won’t place as large a financial burden on the city to provide services.
“The idea of coming into the city is to put everyone in the same team, this is a win-win,” he said. “This is not a zero sum game here. There’s a possibility for the highest investors bringing in major employers into the city. The city generates a significant annual revenue. We’re adding a significant amount of revenue. Industrial users don’t require heavy services from police and things like that. It’s your having heavy retail and single family where you got a lot of police presence.”
Documents provided by the developer show they would invest $49 million in infrastructure while seeking only about $28 million in reimbursement from the city, which would own and maintain the lines after they are built.
Wright favors spelling out specifics for reimbursements instead of a blanket for the entire development, he said.
Areas of agreement included the developer’s commitment to meet the city’s requirements for park and green space on the site, including two lake systems with fountains, a paved trail and other amenities.
City leaders were not ready to commit to the four points but believe too many pieces remain in flux. It is expected to come back before council during its first meeting in January.
“We want it to work. We want it to work for the city,” Wright said. “We just want to make sure what’s going in there makes the most sense for the city financially and logistically.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.