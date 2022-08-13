SWEENY — The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees has made the necessary, but painful, decision to move forward with filling the seat vacated by the death of longtime member Jan Reddoch.
Reddoch, who served on the board for over two decades as part of a lifetime commitment to education, died earlier in the year. The board will appoint someone to serve in her Position 5 seat until the next local election in the spring.
“We will begin filling that position and the board will be appointing someone, possibly in the special meeting on Aug. 30 for other reasons, but we’re putting that on the agenda as well,” Board President Donna Bohlar-Schroeder said.
“I feel like we might have a person by the September meeting,” she said. “The board was asked to reach out to some people that they thought might be good candidates.”
Schroeder said that while the board must go forward with the business of the students, it would not be easy for a number of reasons.
“We’ll never fill her shoes, but someone— I don’t even know the words that I’m looking for, because it’s just so hard, because she’ll never be replaced,” Schroeder said. “It’s still kind of raw for me.”
Reddoch’s position would have been coming up for a vote in the May election. Whoever steps in will serve through May and have the option to run for reelection at that time.
However, the discussion regarding Reddoch did not stop there as the board also recognized Allen Anderson for providing a helping hand to the Reddochs as they went through their difficult time.
He had been reached about providing some assistance with yard work as Mrs. Reddoch’s illness required her husband to be a full-time caregiver.
“Mr. Reddoch hadn’t really had time to do a lot on the yard and the property and it kind of got away from him,” Schroeder said. “Mr. Anderson did not know them and he immediately just loaded up his tractor, got over there and got to work. It’s probably a couple of acres. A few of us had offered to pay him and he wouldn’t take it.”
“In fact, he came back and loaded his other tractor up the next day and had cut and moved some trees. It was just nice to see someone who really didn’t know that family, but didn’t ask questions and just rolled up their sleeves and got to work,” she said.
In other business, the board decided to hire a new police officer for the district. This was part of a decision to address the school’s safety and security in the wake of the Uvalde shooting to the west, which also included holding a meeting about the subject on Thursday.
There’s also a plan to have an outside party assess the school’s security measures to make sure they are effective.
The board also agreed to a new pay schedule for substitute teachers, which Schroeder described as one of the best in the area. Depending on the subject being taught and the certification of the teacher, it will be possible for a substitute to receive from $70 to $150 per day, with a jump to up to $200 if the teacher sprends more than 10 days on the job.
Lastly, the board set Aug. 30 for a special workshop to discuss the 2022-23 budget and the proposed tax rate for 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.