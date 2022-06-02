After “mistakenly” issuing grant money for a private road, Jones Creek officials are still unsure how they will reimburse the county the $8,000 for the work it did.
Council members are waiting to see “all the options laid out for us and what options we have and what’s going to be best for the city.” Alderwomen Nicole Hardesty said.
The village last year approved using $200,000 in federal grant money to fix roads, designating Arrington Lane as one of the streets it would fix, believing it belonged to the city. The work involved grading the road and putting down a stabilizer, Hardesty said.
Arrington Lane belongs to Sabrina Brimage, wife of Freeport City Councilman Troy Brimage, and has been in her family for decades. Until the issue with the grant money came up, she didn’t know it was a private road, she said.
The federal grant money is not allowed to be used on private roads, Assistant District Attorney Mary Shine said, so the village has to pay the county back for the labor it provided to the project.
Mulligan’s getting by without stolen tractor
Mulligan’s has altered how it’s operating after someone stole the Kubota tractor used to pick up balls at the driving range last week.
“We are having to gather all the balls before and after hours,” co-owner Lonnie Cagle said. “We have adapted another cart to push the ball picker, but it doesn’t have a cage to protect from the balls being hit, so we can’t use it during hours.”
The pair is looking to buy another $15,000 Kubota, he said.
LJ monument complete
After years of construction, work on Lake Jackson’s monument at Highway 332 and Oak Drive is finished, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“I believe some minor grout work is still needed, but I think they are 98 or 99 percent done,” Mundo said. “This project had been going on for a while because it was tied to the landscaping project we did last year on the highway. This started over the winter. so it’s been a while.”
The $125,000 monument, paid for by a state rant, features the city logo atop water-jet stone, Mundo said.
“We’re really happy with how it turned out,” Modesto said. “I think it’s a nice looking piece for one of our main entry corridors into downtown. We’re trying to do something that’s unique and this is one. This is of practical interest because it matches the feel we have into the city.”
