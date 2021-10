We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

EARLY VOTING

HOURS

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

LOCATIONS

There are a total of 10 locations for citizens of Brazoria County to conduct their early voting with poll workers that are ready to process everyone that comes in, Cunningham said.

Locations for early voting include:

Alvin: Library, 105 S. Gordon St.

Angleton: East Annex, 1524 E. Mulberry St.

Brazoria: Library, 620 S. Brooks St.

Freeport: Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd.

Lake Jackson: Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.

Manvel: North Annex, 7313 Corporate Drive

Pearland: Westside Library, 2803 Business Center Drive #101

Pearland: Tom Reid Library, 3522 Liberty Drive

Pearland: Westside Event Center, 2150 Countryplace Parkway

West Columbia: Precinct 4, Building 2, 121 N. 10th St.