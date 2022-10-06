CLUTE — Students taking career and technology classes in Brazosport ISD have access to even greater resources after industry leader Apache Industrial Services’ donated $100,000 to the program.
Apache Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hillier presented the check Wednesday to Resource Development Coordinator Aaron Ennis, cementing a partnership between the company and the district with the goal of providing students more access to educational tools that will lead them to careers in industry.
The professional crafts business employs about 5,000 people and wants to ensure its future workforce is more ready to enter the industry by associating with the school district, Hillier said.
The district’s program is one that the company saw they wanted to invest their money in because of the great work the district does, he said.
Apache has been around a long time, and the district has developed a partnership that led to the donation for the district’s major giving campaign, Ennis said.
“One thing that BISD is known for through the years is developing and creating that pipeline of young talent that can hit the petrochemical and the construction industry, whether that be here locally, or up and down the Gulf Coast and in Houston,” Ennis said. “So CTE, career technical education, especially here, has been able to provide that service to a lot of our contractors and our owner partners. And so raising this amount of money for a major giving campaign that will build and sustain CTE not only for this year next year, but for the next 20 or 30 years, we’ve been very fortunate to have business partners like Apache to help us build and sustain CTE and the growth of it.”
Hillier hopes the money will go towards funding education on skill set and technical capabilities, he said.
It’s critical that the students entering the workforce have an understanding of what’s out there and a link to their trade. Also, the ability to talk about technical business and understand they can come through high school and go directly into a paying job pretty quickly doesn’t limit where one can go after, Hillier said.
The money will be put into a fund to help build and sustain different career paths that include technical skills, soft skills, STEM education, agriculture, construction and manufacturing, Ennis said.
Although based in Houston, Apache has offices in Southern Brazoria County. The company liked the way Brazosport ISD had set up its CTE program and that’s why they chose the district as the recipient of its donation, Hillier said.
“It’s very exciting and we’re very lucky to have this partnership,” Director of Career and Technology Education and Fine Arts Amy Pope said. “I would say that we always talk about building jobs for now. But we also realize that we are educating students for jobs that haven’t even been created yet. So these kinds of donations will help us sustain and be able to transition when those jobs are needed. So it’s very exciting for our students and our staff that will allow them to have the things that they need to be able to continue to grow and enrich our CTE programs.”
The goal is to educate students on different opportunities and career tracks that they can get into. The more that Apache can share about different pathways within construction and industrial services, the better off they’ll be and they can pursue those careers, whether they choose to go to college or technical school or directly into work. Those opportunities are there, Apache Chief Human Resources Officer Samantha Coker said.
The donation amount represents the commitment Apache has to the district, Hillier said.
“It is a pretty good amount,” Hillier said. “I think what that shows for us is that we work in this community. We’ve got an office in this community. We’ve got businesses in the community. I think when you look at the $100,000, it is a contribution to something that we believe in. So that $100,000 means that we’re going to be here talking with the team, looking at the students, getting a chance to interview them as they come out of the program into the business. $100,000 for me is something that is a needle mover when we’re talking about an investment.”
