Ever walked into a room and forgotten what the task at hand was? That could easily lead to doubts about one’s memory capabilities.
The Alzheimer’s Awareness Project will offer memory screenings to answer the question of whether someone is experiencing common forgetfulness or potentially has more serious issues.
The Brazoria County Library System is hosting the event in partnership with UTMB-Angleton Danbury and The Gathering Place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at their Alvin, Angleton and Brazoria locations. Lake Jackson Library will host the event during the same hours from Monday through Friday while West Columbia will have the same hours Monday through Wednesday.
This year, four or five UTMB employees will conduct the screenings at the Angleton library.
“We work with lots of health care providers in the community,” said Tom West, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Brazoria County Library..
When they first enter the screening room, there is a consent form of understanding that it is not a diagnosis, but an informational screening.
The screening program is put on by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and uses this as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness month in November.
A screener will ask participants a few questions and record their answers and then total up how many they got right. After a short discussion, a test is given for further screening.
Participants will receive a letter to give to a healthcare professional informing them of the results of the screening and be put on file, said Dale Libby, CEO of The Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries.
The Gathering Place has support groups for clients, caregivers and families of those dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
The first 150 people who go to one of the locations will receive a “health fair in a bag,” although quantities are limited per location.
The bag includes a hardback notebook with a pen and informative fliers and brochures from the Gathering Place and the UTMB Angleton Danbury Hospital.
This is the 10th year Brazoria County Libraries have collaborated with The Gathering Place.
West believes it has been beneficial to the public to hold it yearly and gives the community a sense of calm having it done in a library.
“It’s just a nice safe environment, especially for seniors or for anyone,” West said. “Libraries. provide services that provide reliable information.”
West stressed that community members do not have to have Alzheimer’s or other memory loss defects to take part in the screening. He has noticed younger people coming in over the past few years, he said.
The libraries will have book displays about the disease in both non-fiction books and fiction novels.
Contributing factors to memory issues are stress, drug interactions and vitamin deficiency.
“Once you determine you have a memory issue, that’s when you can bring it to the attention of your healthcare provider and see what could be causing it, Libby said. “And that’s when they can start running diagnostics and early detections that can provide treatment. It’s important for people that on a routine basis we try and do this once a year to do this short memory screening to just see if there are any issues with their memory.”
